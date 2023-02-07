Read full article on original website
1 hospitalized after incident in Marshall-Shadeland
At least one person was taken to a hospital after an incident in Marshall-Shadeland. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 1200 block of Superior Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Police were searching a car on the scene. Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.
Police: Man in stable condition after Terrace Village shooting
Police said a man is in stable condition after an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Hill neighborhood. Pittsburgh police were called to the area of Allequippa and Kirkpatrick streets around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found a man with wounds to his head and chest. EMS transported the...
Man found shot in West Oakland overnight
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in West Oakland overnight.
Friendship neighborhood SWAT situation ends in arrest of child-luring suspect
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Saturday the arrest of a man accused of child luring following a SWAT situation in the city's Friendship neighborhood. Around 12:25 p.m., a SWAT team responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Graham Street after police attempted to arrest Caesar Marc Dechicchis on several felony warrants.
Police identify Pittsburgh man as suspect in deadly Johnstown shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Johnstown have filed charges against a Pittsburgh man suspected in a deadly shooting last night.WJAC-TV is reporting that police have identified the man as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell.Police are still searching for Cogdell and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports
A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
Police arrest man wanted on child luring charges after SWAT situation in Garfield
A SWAT situation that began in Garfield ended with an arrest on Saturday.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Mount Oliver
One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Mount Oliver on Friday night.
State troopers arrest man accused of assaulting a 4-year-old girl in Washington County
A man accused of assaulting a 4-year-old girl was arrested in Washington County.
3 people accused of entering abandoned house in Parks Township ordered to stand trial
Three people accused of entering an abandoned building in Parks Township earlier this week have been ordered to stand trial by a district judge. State police filed a felony criminal trespassing charge against Bethany Elexis Imm, 28, of the 200 block of Sandalwood Drive in Allegheny Township; Nathan Dean Beer, 24, of the 100 block of Shearer Road in Gilpin; and Emily Janelle Culp, 29, of the 400 block of Seventh Street in Ford City.
2 people facing combined 50 felony charges for allegedly handing out guns to known gang members
A man and woman are facing a combined 50 felony charges after police say they were allegedly handing out guns to known gang members illegally.
Person rescued after truck rolls into porch in Wilkins Township
A person was rescued from a vehicle that had rolled into a porch in Wilkins Township.
Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. On Friday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office still could not release the victim's name but did say he is a 47-year-old man from McKeesport. Police got 2 separate...
Man shot, killed in Northview Heights
A 47-year-old man from McKeesport was killed in a shooting in Northview Heights on Thursday night.
One person in the hospital after being stabbed in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — An investigation was underway after a person was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Troy neighborhood. The incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday on Hatteras Street. Police said they were called for a domestic situation when they found the stabbing victim. The victim was last reported to be in...
Identity of suspect in fatal Rostraver shopping center shooting is revealed
A Philadelphia man is charged with homicide and tampering with evidence in a November fatal shooting at a Rostraver shopping complex, according to public docket information unsealed Thursday. Keven Van Lam, 55, is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. Details surrounding the arrest have been kept under...
Man accused of killing McKeesport police officer released from hospital, taken to jail
The man accused of shooting and killing a McKeesport police officer and wounding another has been released from the hospital.
Trooper accuses passenger of having heroin, cocaine during traffic stop in Buffalo Township
A man with a previous conviction for selling drugs was arrested after, a state trooper said, he had heroin and other drugs in his possession during a traffic stop in Buffalo Township. Todd William Cessna, 35, of the 200 block of State Route 2003 in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, was...
Suspect in McKeesport police shooting threatened to go on 'killing spree' weeks earlier, officials say
The warning was dire: a McKeesport man named Johnathan Morris was threatening to go on a “killing spree.”. It was Jan. 13 — three weeks before investigators say Morris, an ex-Marine and son of a former McKeesport police officer, abruptly opened fire on two of his mother’s former colleagues, killing one.
2 more Westmoreland County Prison inmates charged after cocaine found
Two more men are charged with having cocaine in their Westmoreland County Prison cell, a month after two other men were accused of similar crimes. Marvin Hall, 37, of New Kensington, and Raheem Harvey, 29, of Greensburg, are charged with contraband and drug possession. County detectives said a confidential informant...
