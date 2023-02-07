ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 hospitalized after incident in Marshall-Shadeland

At least one person was taken to a hospital after an incident in Marshall-Shadeland. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 1200 block of Superior Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Police were searching a car on the scene. Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Friendship neighborhood SWAT situation ends in arrest of child-luring suspect

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Saturday the arrest of a man accused of child luring following a SWAT situation in the city's Friendship neighborhood. Around 12:25 p.m., a SWAT team responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Graham Street after police attempted to arrest Caesar Marc Dechicchis on several felony warrants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports

A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

3 people accused of entering abandoned house in Parks Township ordered to stand trial

Three people accused of entering an abandoned building in Parks Township earlier this week have been ordered to stand trial by a district judge. State police filed a felony criminal trespassing charge against Bethany Elexis Imm, 28, of the 200 block of Sandalwood Drive in Allegheny Township; Nathan Dean Beer, 24, of the 100 block of Shearer Road in Gilpin; and Emily Janelle Culp, 29, of the 400 block of Seventh Street in Ford City.
FORD CITY, PA
wtae.com

Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. On Friday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office still could not release the victim's name but did say he is a 47-year-old man from McKeesport. Police got 2 separate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One person in the hospital after being stabbed in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — An investigation was underway after a person was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Troy neighborhood. The incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday on Hatteras Street. Police said they were called for a domestic situation when they found the stabbing victim. The victim was last reported to be in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy