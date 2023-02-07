ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5

Texas DPS won’t discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety has completed its internal investigation of how seven of its troopers responded to the Uvalde school shooting, and none will face additional discipline, the agency confirmed Thursday. The agency fired one officer, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, and is attempting to terminate...
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

FBI: $5M reward for information leading to arrest of highest-ranking MS-13 leader in Honduras who has Texas ties

HOUSTON — The FBI said it's offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of the "highest-ranking member" of MS-13 in all of Honduras. Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías, also known as "Porky" or Alex Mendoza, is wanted for conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime, the FBI said. This is in addition to an indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice which charged Archaga Carías in 2021 with conspiracy to violate the racketeering laws of the U.S., conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S. and possession of a machine gun in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy