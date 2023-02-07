Read full article on original website
Related
KENS 5
Texas veterans vow to protect the state’s hemp market as one state lawmaker hopes to crack down
LEANDER, Texas — Texas veterans are working to protect the state’s hemp market — and push to expand the state’s medical marijuana program — at the state Capitol during this year’s legislative session. The veterans and their supporters say they need access to the...
KENS 5
Texas AG Ken Paxton reaches $3.3 million settlement with former employees in whistleblower case
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and to settle a whistleblower lawsuit with four former employees for $3.3 million, according to a mediated settlement agreement filed today with the Texas Supreme Court. The lawsuit against Paxton accused him of firing the former employees after...
KENS 5
Texas lawmakers renew push for casino gambling, add benefits to existing racetracks
A Texas House Republican filed legislation to bring casino gaming to voters. It could open the door to a resort in San Antonio, if it clears large hurdles first.
KENS 5
Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring. In a...
KENS 5
Texas DPS won’t discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety has completed its internal investigation of how seven of its troopers responded to the Uvalde school shooting, and none will face additional discipline, the agency confirmed Thursday. The agency fired one officer, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, and is attempting to terminate...
KENS 5
FBI: $5M reward for information leading to arrest of highest-ranking MS-13 leader in Honduras who has Texas ties
HOUSTON — The FBI said it's offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of the "highest-ranking member" of MS-13 in all of Honduras. Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías, also known as "Porky" or Alex Mendoza, is wanted for conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime, the FBI said. This is in addition to an indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice which charged Archaga Carías in 2021 with conspiracy to violate the racketeering laws of the U.S., conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S. and possession of a machine gun in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.
Comments / 0