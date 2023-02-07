A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Coca-Cola will report its latest financial results on Tuesday. The Atlanta-based beverage company, whose brands include Dasani, Fanta and its namesake drink, has been raising prices to deal with inflation, but has seen consumers trade down to smaller package sizes or private-label competitors to cut costs. Coke rolled out value packs with smaller-size bottles in the U.S., Japan and other markets for cost-conscious shoppers.

1 HOUR AGO