Detroit, MI

High schooler dies after going into cardiac arrest in basketball game, MI family says

By Mike Stunson
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

A high schooler died in a hospital nearly a week after going into cardiac arrest during a basketball game, according to his Michigan family and media reports.

Cartier Woods had been on life support in a Detroit hospital after collapsing on the court during the game on Tuesday, Jan. 31, McClatchy News reported.

CPR was administered to Woods for nearly an hour , WDIV reported.

Woods , who was a senior at Northwestern High School in Detroit, died on Monday, Feb. 6, family told WXYZ and WJBK .

The Detroit Public Schools Community District has not publicly commented on the 18-year-old’s death.

It’s unknown what caused Woods’ heart to stop. His cousin previously told WJBK that Woods “ was very healthy .”

Loved ones mourned Woods’ death on Facebook.

“I lost my brother. The best friend I could have possibly had,” Taylor Ward said . “I feel like it wasn’t your time to go... but God was ready for you to come home. I love you & I’ll never stop loving you.”

“Sending love & peace to the family,” Nakia Middleton said . “The community is here and we feel this with you. It’s heavy. It’s not what we wanted. We thought we had more time.”

