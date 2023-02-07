Virginia L. “Ginny” McDonald, 93, died at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023. Born April 20, 1929, she was the daughter of Sherman Lewis and Viola (Wall) Bennett. She married Arthur C. McDonald on March 2, 1963 in Lawton, OK. He survives. Ginny was a member of TOPS for 40 years and belonged to the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed crocheting and all crafts. She especially loved her pets and family. Along with her husband she is survived by four daughters, Nancy L. Rhodes, Mary C. Shaw (Dennis), Patricia J. McDonald, and Josephine V. Sweeney, one son, Roger W. Sproull, 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine A. McDonald, a son, Robert D. Sproull and a granddaughter, Stephanie Sproull. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Reverend Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

