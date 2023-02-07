Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Leading restaurant chain opens another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State downs McKendree 3-1 in conference openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
Related
advantagenews.com
Louise Gale
Louise “Lulu” Rose Gale, 87, of St. Louis, MO died on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Granite City, IL. She was born on January 3, 1936 in Frankfort, MI to Reinhart and Myra (Ward) Dressel. Louise married Dennis Gale in St. Louis, Mo. He preceded her in death...
advantagenews.com
Alton, Edwardsville qualify state wrestlers at Class 3A sectionals
Alton, Edwardsville and Belleville East all with state qualifiers. Belleville East’s Dominic Thebeau and Jonathan Rulo with Sectional titles. 1st Place - Caden Correll of Normal (Community) 2nd Place - Maddox Garbis of Plainfield (North) 3rd Place - Rocky Seibel of Belleville (West) 4th Place - Nadeem Haleem of...
advantagenews.com
Valerie Callender
Valerie Carol Callender, 84, of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, February 9, 2022 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis, MO. She was born on September 16, 1938 in Granite City, IL to Kennett and Dorothy (Keller) Moss. Valerie is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Callender; 2...
advantagenews.com
Kenneth Mitchell
Kenneth Mitchell, 76, passed away at 10:28 am on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home. He was born on November 27, 1946, in Alton, IL the son of Dalph and Anna (Schowe) Mitchell. Kenneth married Joan Schrout on June 30, 1979, in East Alton, IL. She preceded him in death on November 13, 2019.
advantagenews.com
Virginia McDonald
Virginia L. “Ginny” McDonald, 93, died at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023. Born April 20, 1929, she was the daughter of Sherman Lewis and Viola (Wall) Bennett. She married Arthur C. McDonald on March 2, 1963 in Lawton, OK. He survives. Ginny was a member of TOPS for 40 years and belonged to the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed crocheting and all crafts. She especially loved her pets and family. Along with her husband she is survived by four daughters, Nancy L. Rhodes, Mary C. Shaw (Dennis), Patricia J. McDonald, and Josephine V. Sweeney, one son, Roger W. Sproull, 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine A. McDonald, a son, Robert D. Sproull and a granddaughter, Stephanie Sproull. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Reverend Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Two new police chaplains in Alton
Two more police chaplains have been sworn in to join the others on the Alton Police Department. The program provides support to the officers – spiritual and otherwise – and this week the department welcomed Eddie West and Ray Vajda. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford described the scope...
advantagenews.com
Alton wins again, shares SWC title
Alton 68 - Collinsville 38. Alton wins share of Southwestern Conference title with an 11-1 record. 28-1 overall.
advantagenews.com
Positive travel tone at tourism summit
With tourism on the rebound in southwest Illinois, it is now time for the region to shine in 2023, Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau announced at the bureau’s annual Tourism Summit held today at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Speaking to a...
advantagenews.com
EMT assault alleged in Bethalto
Bethalto Police arrested a man this week, accused of assaulting an emergency medical technician. 48-year-old Chad Courtoise is charged with felony aggravated battery, and his bail’s set at thirty-thousand dollars. Bethalto police say on Wednesday morning Courtoise allegedly kicked the EMT’s leg, squeezed her arm, and pulled her down....
advantagenews.com
Suspected drug dealer arrested by Bethalto Police
A St. Louis man faces drug charges in Madison County, after a traffic stop early Friday on Interstate 55. Bethalto police say they pulled-over 37-year-old Otis Martin for a traffic violation and found various drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. Martin’s charged with one count of unlawful possession of a...
advantagenews.com
Update on Boeing MidAmerica expansion
Construction on Boeing’s new $200 million facility at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah is moving along according to plan. The aerospace company will make the U.S. Navy’s first aircraft-refueling drones – named the MQ-25 - at the airport. It will be a job creator for the region, bringing 150 positions from the St. Louis region and creating 150 new jobs.
Comments / 0