Buffalo, NY weather alert: extended period of dry weather and above normal temperaturesStanleyBuffalo, NY
Incredible generosity shown as Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe page hits over $9 million in donationsAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York
It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
You Think It Was Cold In Buffalo, Check Out This Place
The 2022-23 winter season in Buffalo and Western New York has been a weird one, to say the least. There have been several serious weather systems that hit the area and left us reeling afterward trying to deal with recovery. Two major snowstorms, in November and December respectively, dropped more...
Iconic Structure is Back Up in Tonawanda [PHOTO]
The last nine months have been incredibly tough for the City of Buffalo and Western New York, perhaps the worst year the region has seen. The weather we have seen has been a part of that, which included two historic snowstorms for Western New York. The first was the week...
Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York
The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down. The Great Northern Grain Elevator located on Ganson Street is being demolished by its owners. Steam-powered Grain elevators were invented right here in The Queen City in the late 1800s due to the construction of the Erie Canal and the amount of shipping that took place here in Western New York.
Marine Drive Apartments In Buffalo Being Rebuilt
The housing marketing in Buffalo and Western New York has been one of the hottest in the county over the last several years with sales and rental prices rising substantially during the same time. The large increase in the price of homes and apartments have put has also put a...
WNY Water Tank is Officially Being Demolished
The water tower is officially being demolished. The skyline is going to look a little different in the northtowns. It really hasn't been in operation for some time so, officially finally got the green-light to do the demo. The water tower in the Village of Kenmore is coming down in...
8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo
Usually, the new year is a time for new beginnings. But in this case, these 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon. The two Bar Bill locations will be closed temporarily between February 12 and 19, 2023. They will reopen on Monday, February 20. Management said on the company's Facebook page that the closures are to give their staff a break,
Major Hotel Planned For Hamburg-Orchard Park, New York?
The Super Bowl is this weekend and all eyes will be on Arizona as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff this Sunday. The world will be watching and here in Buffalo we will be hoping that our chance at the title comes next season. But while...
Historic Buffalo Bowling Alley To Be Demolished?
One of Buffalo's favorite places to play a few games of 10-Pin is one more step closer to meeting the wrecking ball and being turned into some other sort of development, or even just a vacant lot. The owners of Voelker’s Bowling Alley on Elmwood Ave in Buffalo had been...
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
tourcounsel.com
Walden Galleria | Shopping mall in Cheektowaga, New York
Walden Galleria is a regional shopping mall located in Cheektowaga, a suburb of Buffalo, New York located east of Interstate 90 and New York State Thruway Exit 52 off Walden Avenue. The Walden Galleria comprises more than 1,600,000 square feet (150,000 m2) of retail space, with 170 stores on two levels, including a food court and a movie theater.
wearebuffalo.net
$1.6 Million Buffalo Home Has an Unbelievable Interior [PHOTOS]
The real estate market is about as competitive has it has ever been. It doesn't really matter if you're renting and not buying either, even finding a rental property you like is difficult. Western New York is still one of the more affordable places to live and raise a family...
Scary Coyote Roaming East Aurora, New York [WATCH]
This is not something you see everyday in a small village like East Aurora, New York. This coyote has been seen roaming around the village and many people have reported seeing it. The weather has been weird for everything this year, including the animals. The bitter cold that we had...
Another Buffalo Politician Makes a Surprise Announcement
As the election season in New York begins to kick off, there have already been some ripples in Buffalo politics that have caused a few people to pay a little more attention and others to show more interest in running for elected office. It seemed to get started when Buffalo...
Daytime Buffalo show to launch Feb. 20 with host Chelsea Lovell
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WIVB-TV/WNLO – TV announced Friday that it will launch a new hour-long lifestyle show. Daytime Buffalo, hosted by Chelsea Lovell, will feature a variety of content designed to inform, educate, and engage viewers with expert insights, product and service recommendations, and real-life tips that fit their interests. The show will shine […]
[WATCH] First Responders Try Saving Man In Buffalo, New York
They responded to an incident at Lafayette square this afternoon in downtown Buffalo. First responders often don't get a lot of credit for the job they do. Paramedics and firefighters especially get taken for granted too often, especially when it comes to what they take home in pay. These brave people never hesitate to run into a chaotic scene and so often save lives.
Deadly shooting inside Club Marcella in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred overnight at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue.
Deadly Shooting Inside Buffalo Night Club Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured
A fatal shooting inside of a Buffalo night club left a 21-year--old dead and two other people injured. The deadly incident happened around 2:30 am on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Club Marcella. The night club is located at 106 Michigan Avenue in Buffalo. Buffalo Police officers from the Central...
Maple syrup season off to an early sweet start in Western New York
Maple syrup production is off to an earlier start than usual due in part to the weather and how farmers prepared
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
