ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former professional football players may be at greater risk of chronic disease

By Nicholas Ng Fat Hing, Ashley Jackson
2minutemedicine.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
2minutemedicine.com

Anthracycline may be associated with increased incidence of heart failure

1. For patients with a history of lymphoma or breast cancer, anthracycline use is associated with a higher incidence of congestive heart failure (CHF) at 25 years follow-up. 2. Chemotherapy without anthracycline in patients with lymphoma or breast cancer was not associated with higher CHF incidence. 3. Patients receiving a...
2minutemedicine.com

Spirituality has mixed effects on outcomes in ALS patients and caregivers

1. In this scoping review, qualitative studies on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) demonstrated a perceived benefit of spirituality on outcomes in both patients and their caregivers. 2. However, quantitative studies demonstrated mixed results with respect to the role of spirituality on patient and caregiver outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
2minutemedicine.com

Serum glial fibrillary acidic protein may be a useful prognostic marker of disease progression in multiple sclerosis

1. Patients with progressive multiple sclerosis were more likely to have elevated levels of serum glial fibrillary acidic protein (sGFAP) than those with stable disease. 2. Combined elevation of sGFAP and serum neurofilament light chain (sNfL) was associated with significantly elevated risk of disability compared to elevation of a single marker alone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy