Former professional football players may be at greater risk of chronic disease

Read full article on original website
Related
2minutemedicine.com
Anthracycline may be associated with increased incidence of heart failure
1. For patients with a history of lymphoma or breast cancer, anthracycline use is associated with a higher incidence of congestive heart failure (CHF) at 25 years follow-up. 2. Chemotherapy without anthracycline in patients with lymphoma or breast cancer was not associated with higher CHF incidence. 3. Patients receiving a...
2minutemedicine.com
Telephone health coaching intervention ineffective for improving outcomes for hypertension
1. A randomized trial for a blood pressure (BP) self-management program, involving 6 months of telehealth coaching for hypertensive young adults, found no difference in systolic or diastolic BP at 6 months and 12 months follow-up. 2. There was greater frequency of home BP monitoring in the intervention group at...
2minutemedicine.com
Spirituality has mixed effects on outcomes in ALS patients and caregivers
1. In this scoping review, qualitative studies on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) demonstrated a perceived benefit of spirituality on outcomes in both patients and their caregivers. 2. However, quantitative studies demonstrated mixed results with respect to the role of spirituality on patient and caregiver outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
2minutemedicine.com
Serum glial fibrillary acidic protein may be a useful prognostic marker of disease progression in multiple sclerosis
1. Patients with progressive multiple sclerosis were more likely to have elevated levels of serum glial fibrillary acidic protein (sGFAP) than those with stable disease. 2. Combined elevation of sGFAP and serum neurofilament light chain (sNfL) was associated with significantly elevated risk of disability compared to elevation of a single marker alone.
Comments / 0