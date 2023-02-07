Read full article on original website
Alligator In Lake Amethyst In Ocala
This duck was spotted swimming in Lake Amethyst in Ocala. Thanks to Eduardo A. Rosario for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up canceled due to weather
The City of Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up scheduled for Saturday, February 11 has been canceled due to expected inclement weather. The event’s organizers are operating out of an abundance of caution for the safety of livestock and participants. The event will not be rescheduled this year.
Morris (Mori) H. Fierce
Ocala, Florida – Morris (Mori) H. Fierce, age 75, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Ocala, FL. He was born September 23, 1947 to Iva Maxine Shelton and Dencil Autrey Layman, in Linton, Indiana and later adopted by Lloyd Leroy Fierce at age 2. He is survived by...
More residents write in to voice their concerns on dental care in Ocala/Marion County
More residents recently submitted letters to Ocala-News.com to voice their concerns regarding the topic of dental care in Ocala/Marion County. “We moved here three years ago and dental/medical care has been a nightmare. We have Delta Dental and the providers know exactly what benefits they get paid for and push to have those services done first before addressing the problem that you made the appointment for. I recently went to an excellent dentist who is not contracted with any carriers. He did a great job and did the billing for me, but charged a ridiculous amount that didn’t even come close to the payable amount from the carrier. I had no other option as the other dentist wanted to replace my implants, which were in good condition. I am getting to the point where I will fly back to Michigan to get the services I need because there is so much fraud and abuse down here. Shameful,” says Ocala resident Kathleen Woods.
Randy Gene Richardson
Dunnellon – Randy Gene Richardson, 64, passed away in his home on Monday, January 30, 2023 in Dunnellon, FL. He was born in Baltimore, MD and moved to Dunnellon 40 years ago with his loving wife, Linda. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Anne Richardson,...
Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that left two dead, one injured
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third person in a Gainesville neighborhood. On Thursday, February 2, shortly before 1:45 a.m., the Alachua County Combined Communication Center received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in...
Ocala woman accused of ‘waving gun around’ and threatening neighbor
A 39-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of waving a gun around and threatening one of her neighbors. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on NW 65th Street in reference to an individual who was waving a gun around. The deputy noted in the MCSO report that a concerned citizen had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a woman, identified as Calechia Nesha Williams, was walking up and down the road with a firearm.
Man arrested in Ocala after cocaine found inside vehicle during traffic stop
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Ocala after cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Dodge SUV traveling eastbound on NW 60th Street. When the vehicle approached the intersection of 44th Avenue, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign, according to the MCSO report.
Andrew and Melissa Babbitt
Andrew John and Melissa Lien Babbitt, of Silver Springs, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023. Andy was born in Oswego, New York, on May 28, 1966. Andy moved to Freeport, Maine, when he was 6 years old. He attended and graduated from Freeport High School in Freeport. Andy and his family moved to Ocala, Florida in 1985. Andy worked in the construction industry while studying and taking examinations to become a certified building inspector licensed by the State of Florida. The City of Ocala employed Andy and was later promoted to Chief Building Official. Andy and Melissa also utilized their Contractor’s License to create and operate an LLC for the development of residential properties.
Belleview seeks business vendors for this month’s Friday Foodie Fest
The Friday Foodie Fest will return to Belleview later this month, and the city is currently looking for local business vendors that would like to participate in the event. On Friday, February 24, the event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road in Belleview). The City of Belleview will also host additional Foodie Fests on the fourth Friday of each month through September.
Ocala to host Building Community Roundtable in March
The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Building Industry, will host a roundtable discussion next month for members of the building community. The event will take place on Thursday, March 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Ocala Golf Club, which is...
Beautiful Evening Sky Over Ocala
This beautiful evening sky over Ocala was photographed as the sun set and night began. Check out the amazing shades of blue, along with the stars and the moon! Thanks to Isaac Perez for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
John G. Belemjian
John G. Belemjian, age 90, of Ocala, FL passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023. He was born on February 21, 1932, in Troy, NY to Jacob and Mary Ishkanian (Prince) Belemjian. He graduated from Troy High School and attended Albany College of Pharmacy graduating in 1954 earning a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree. After graduation he married Carol Hanley in 1956 and moved to Glens Falls, NY to begin his pharmacy career. In 1964 they moved to Granville, NY with their 4 sons where he co-owned and operated independent pharmacies in Granville, NY and Salem, NY. He was a valued and respected member of the community and an active member of many community organizations and his church. He continued and completed his pharmacy career in Atlanta, GA working for Treasury Drug and Winn-Dixie Pharmacy.
Jacqueline Hauri
On Saturday, February 4th, 2023, Jacqueline gave herself to the light in her Ocala home. She was a well-traveled woman who spent most of her life in the suburbs of Buffalo, NY, but also called Long Island, NY and Miami, FL her home in her younger years. She is preceded...
Ocala accepting applications for 2023 Citizens Academy program
The City of Ocala is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy program. Citizens Academy is a free 11-week program that touches upon nearly every facet of city government. Sessions will be held on Thursdays, beginning on March 30 through June 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at various locations throughout the city.
Ethel Howard Osborne
Ethel Howard Osborne passed away at age 94 on February 6, 2023 in Ocala, Florida. She was born on July 16, 1928 in Thousandsticks, Kentucky to Monroe and Opha Howard. Graduating from Leslie County High School in 1949, she attended Andrew Jackson University in Nashville, Tennessee where she received her Bachelor of Secretarial Science degree. Marrying Arley Osborne on September 19, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio, she had two children (Ricky and Randy).
James Maynard
On the morning of Thursday, February 2, 2023, Jesus opened the door and James (Jim) Maynard walked off this earth and into the arms of Jesus in Heaven. Jim was born January 25, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois to Raymond and Charlotte (Christian) Maynard. He moved to the Ocala area in...
Donna Melissa Reams
Donna Melissa (Lisa) Reams, 50, passed away February 2, 2023, in Salt Springs, Florida. She was born December 15, 1972, in Walton County, Florida, to the late Carroll Brinson (C.B.) Reams and Minnie Estell Tharpe Reams. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a daughter Angel Reams, two sons, Josh...
Elizabeth Jane Macey
On Tuesday evening, January 24th, 2023 Elizabeth “Betty” Jane (Runge) Macey passed away. She was born on February 16, 1928 in McKeesport, PA. She was an excellent seamstress. She could sew anything, but don’t ever ask her to fix a zipper. Her days were spent watching Tennis, Girls Softball and her absolute favorite, Major League Baseball. She enjoyed going shopping and spending time with her great and great-great grandchildren. Her favorite saying was “Everything Happens for a Reason”.
