Gas price averages across the nation and across Pennsylvania over the last week have continued to go down. Triple-A reports that the national average cost of gas is $3.42 a gallon as of this morning. That is a six-cent drop from last week, but it remains sixteen cents higher from where it was last month. Over the last year, the average had dropped six cents. Demand has been low across the nation, dropping by 700,000 barrels a day to 8.43 million at the end of this week. Total domestic gas stocks have also gone up by 5 million barrels to 239.6 million. Pump prices are expected to drop further if demand remains low.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO