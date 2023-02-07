ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The History and Legacy of Pennsylvania's Oil and Gas Industry

Pennsylvania's oil and gas industry has a rich and storied history, dating back to the mid-19th century when the first oil well was drilled in Titusville, Pennsylvania. Over the past 150 years, the industry has grown and evolved, becoming one of the largest and most influential in the world. From the early days of the oil boom to the modern era of hydraulic fracturing and natural gas production, Pennsylvania has played a key role in shaping the world's energy landscape.
From Coal to Crafts: The Resilience of Pennsylvania's Appalachian People

For many generations, the Appalachian people of Pennsylvania have lived and worked in the mountains and valleys of the region. Throughout the years, they have faced many challenges, but they have always found a way to persevere and thrive. From the days of coal mining to the present day, the people of the Appalachian region have shown their resilience and resourcefulness time and time again.
The Rise and Fall of Pennsylvania's Steel Industry

As a native of Pennsylvania, I have always been fascinated by the state's industrial heritage, particularly the rise and fall of the steel industry. So, when I heard about a tour that would take me through the history of the steel industry in the state, I jumped at the chance.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Treasury changing pre-paid debit cards for unemployment, workers' insurance funds

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - If you're one of the many Pennsylvanians that get a pre-paid debit card for unemployment compensation or state workers' insurance funds, changes are coming. The Pennsylvania State Treasury Department is going from the current "Bank-Relia" cards to "Money Network" pre-paid debit cards that will be issued by My Banking Direct. The new cards will be mailed to recipients beginning early next month. They're informing those with the cards to use any outstanding balances as they will not transfer to the new cards. Full details can be found on the treasury's website at this link. 
The Fascinating Pennsylvania Dutch Culture and Traditions

As I grew up in the heart of Pennsylvania, I had always heard about the state's rich cultural heritage, but I had never really taken the time to explore it. So, when I heard about a tour that would take me through the fascinating Pennsylvania Dutch culture and traditions, I jumped at the opportunity.
americanmilitarynews.com

Secretary of the Army tours Scranton munitions plant and talks about upgrade

The U.S. Army will spend $243 million over the next several years to upgrade the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, creating more than two dozen new jobs, officials said Monday. The plant’s workforce of approximately 270 people should grow by 25 to 40 people, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said after a tour with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
SCRANTON, PA
wccsradio.com

GAS PRICE AVERAGES CONTINUE DOWNWARD SLIDE

Gas price averages across the nation and across Pennsylvania over the last week have continued to go down. Triple-A reports that the national average cost of gas is $3.42 a gallon as of this morning. That is a six-cent drop from last week, but it remains sixteen cents higher from where it was last month. Over the last year, the average had dropped six cents. Demand has been low across the nation, dropping by 700,000 barrels a day to 8.43 million at the end of this week. Total domestic gas stocks have also gone up by 5 million barrels to 239.6 million. Pump prices are expected to drop further if demand remains low.
NorthcentralPA.com

The outdoor industry, Pennsylvania's $14 billion secret

Reprinted from DCNR's Good Natured Blog While it is easy to think of outdoor recreation as a great way to spend quality time with your friends and family on a sunny Saturday afternoon or to decompress after a long day of work, it is important to also think of outdoor recreation as one of Pennsylvania’s leading industries. As an industry sector, outdoor recreation added $14 billion to Pennsylvania’s gross domestic...
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania Instant Check System leads to firearm purchase denials, arrests

Harrisburg, Pa. — The fourth quarter of 2022 was the second highest quarter for the year for firearms background checks, according to the PA state police. State police said the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022. Established...
wdiy.org

PA Democrats Aim at Cracking Down on ‘Worker Misclassification’

Freelance work has become more common with the rise of the gig economy. But Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are also misclassifying workers more frequently as independent contractors when they should be treated as employees. WESA’s An-Li Herring reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/6/23)
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BREAKING: Shop-Vac downsizing, will lay off workers

Williamsport, PA — NorthcentralPa.com has learned that Shop-Vac, located at 2323 Reach Road, Williamsport, is planning to downsize. "They were very adamant at this time that they are not closing," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, trying to dispell rumours that the company was shutting down completely. The company does plan to cease some operations at the Williamsport plant, according to Fink. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

