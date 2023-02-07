Read full article on original website
The History and Legacy of Pennsylvania's Oil and Gas Industry
Pennsylvania's oil and gas industry has a rich and storied history, dating back to the mid-19th century when the first oil well was drilled in Titusville, Pennsylvania. Over the past 150 years, the industry has grown and evolved, becoming one of the largest and most influential in the world. From the early days of the oil boom to the modern era of hydraulic fracturing and natural gas production, Pennsylvania has played a key role in shaping the world's energy landscape.
From Coal to Crafts: The Resilience of Pennsylvania's Appalachian People
For many generations, the Appalachian people of Pennsylvania have lived and worked in the mountains and valleys of the region. Throughout the years, they have faced many challenges, but they have always found a way to persevere and thrive. From the days of coal mining to the present day, the people of the Appalachian region have shown their resilience and resourcefulness time and time again.
The Rise and Fall of Pennsylvania's Steel Industry
As a native of Pennsylvania, I have always been fascinated by the state's industrial heritage, particularly the rise and fall of the steel industry. So, when I heard about a tour that would take me through the history of the steel industry in the state, I jumped at the chance.
Pennsylvania Treasury changing pre-paid debit cards for unemployment, workers' insurance funds
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - If you're one of the many Pennsylvanians that get a pre-paid debit card for unemployment compensation or state workers' insurance funds, changes are coming. The Pennsylvania State Treasury Department is going from the current "Bank-Relia" cards to "Money Network" pre-paid debit cards that will be issued by My Banking Direct. The new cards will be mailed to recipients beginning early next month. They're informing those with the cards to use any outstanding balances as they will not transfer to the new cards. Full details can be found on the treasury's website at this link.
Parent company of Shop-Vac moving its manufacturing plant to China
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — For more than 40 years Shop-Vac, one of the country's most recognizable vacuum brands, called Williamsport home. However, In the next coming months, the company plans to move a large section of its manufacturing plant to China. "Shop-Vac is in a position where they are...
The Fascinating Pennsylvania Dutch Culture and Traditions
As I grew up in the heart of Pennsylvania, I had always heard about the state's rich cultural heritage, but I had never really taken the time to explore it. So, when I heard about a tour that would take me through the fascinating Pennsylvania Dutch culture and traditions, I jumped at the opportunity.
Idaho residents can get thousands of dollars through Homeowner Assistance Fund
The Covid-19 pandemic caused significant financial hardship for many Americans, and Idaho is no exception. With job loss, reduced hours, and other economic disruptions, many people in the state have struggled to make ends meet, including paying for their mortgages and other housing expenses.
Secretary of the Army tours Scranton munitions plant and talks about upgrade
The U.S. Army will spend $243 million over the next several years to upgrade the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, creating more than two dozen new jobs, officials said Monday. The plant’s workforce of approximately 270 people should grow by 25 to 40 people, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said after a tour with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
GAS PRICE AVERAGES CONTINUE DOWNWARD SLIDE
Gas price averages across the nation and across Pennsylvania over the last week have continued to go down. Triple-A reports that the national average cost of gas is $3.42 a gallon as of this morning. That is a six-cent drop from last week, but it remains sixteen cents higher from where it was last month. Over the last year, the average had dropped six cents. Demand has been low across the nation, dropping by 700,000 barrels a day to 8.43 million at the end of this week. Total domestic gas stocks have also gone up by 5 million barrels to 239.6 million. Pump prices are expected to drop further if demand remains low.
OSHA fines Pennsylvania factory after 2 workers fell into chocolate tank in 2022
A central Pennsylvania confectionary company was fined more than $14,500 after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate at an M&M/Mars factory last June, federal safety officials said.
The outdoor industry, Pennsylvania's $14 billion secret
Reprinted from DCNR's Good Natured Blog While it is easy to think of outdoor recreation as a great way to spend quality time with your friends and family on a sunny Saturday afternoon or to decompress after a long day of work, it is important to also think of outdoor recreation as one of Pennsylvania’s leading industries. As an industry sector, outdoor recreation added $14 billion to Pennsylvania’s gross domestic...
Pennsylvania Instant Check System leads to firearm purchase denials, arrests
Harrisburg, Pa. — The fourth quarter of 2022 was the second highest quarter for the year for firearms background checks, according to the PA state police. State police said the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022. Established...
PA Democrats Aim at Cracking Down on ‘Worker Misclassification’
Freelance work has become more common with the rise of the gig economy. But Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are also misclassifying workers more frequently as independent contractors when they should be treated as employees. WESA’s An-Li Herring reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/6/23)
BREAKING: Shop-Vac downsizing, will lay off workers
Williamsport, PA — NorthcentralPa.com has learned that Shop-Vac, located at 2323 Reach Road, Williamsport, is planning to downsize. "They were very adamant at this time that they are not closing," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, trying to dispell rumours that the company was shutting down completely. The company does plan to cease some operations at the Williamsport plant, according to Fink. ...
‘Like a warzone’: Turks in central Pa. implore community to help with earthquake relief
Turks living in central Pennsylvania are left feeling like any help they give can never be enough after two large earthquakes devastated the eastern region of Turkey on Monday. “As soon as I heard it on the news, I called up my families—they live close to the center of the...
Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objects
A Pennsylvania witness at Lake Lynn reported watching two, sphere-shaped objects that appeared and disappeared in the morning sky at 8:06 a.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
State Treasury Department announces upcoming changes to unemployment debit card provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Treasury Department on Thursday announced the beginning of a transition period to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation and State Workers’ Insurance Fund claimants. Those with claims in either program are strongly encouraged to verify that they have their correct...
Shapiro took office with strong mandate to help Pa.’s workers. It’s time to deliver. | Opinion
Gov. Josh Shapiro took office last month with a strong mandate after Pennsylvania voters helped him trounce his opponent, Doug Mastriano, in November. Now, we’re looking for him to deliver for the working people that put him there. During the campaign season, Shapiro rightfully stood firm in opposing the...
How gun commerce has changed in Pennsylvania since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Pennsylvania since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
'Hunger cliff' looms for millions of Americans as extra SNAP benefits set to expire
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A “hunger cliff” is looming for millions of Americans on food stamps in March, when Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will shrink nationwide. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government passed an emergency increase in SNAP benefits. Most recipients received about $95 more...
