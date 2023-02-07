Read full article on original website
Yamaha Launches The 2023 YZF-R25 With Trendy New Purple Livery In Japan
Due to stricter licensing regulations pertaining to motorcycles in Japan, small displacement machines under 400cc are incredibly popular among both beginners and veteran riders alike. More specifically, models in the 250cc range, particularly sportbikes, are favored by performance-oriented aficionados. All four of the big Japanese manufacturers have their own 250cc...
NIU Presents The NQi Mini Electric Scooter For Youngsters
NIU is an up and coming electric two-wheeler brand that’s begun to make its presence felt in other parts of Asia, as well as in Europe. In countries like Spain and France, NIU’s electric two-wheelers have become considerably popular, especially for budget-focused, sustainability-driven commuters. One of the brand’s most popular models, the NQi GTS, a 125cc-equivalent scooter is an example of this, and now, even toddlers can swing a leg over it.
Moto Morini X-Cape ADV-R 650 Debuts In Bassella Race In Spain
Moto Morini is an Italian motorcycle brand owned by Chinese motorcycle giant Zhongneng. While having true blue Italian roots, Moto Morini was purchased and brought back to life by the Chinese company in 2018. Since then, the brand has been best known for its middleweight models in the form of the X-Cape adventure bike and Seiemezzo neo-retro roadsters.
Recall: 2020-2023 BMW S 1000 XR And R Bikes May Have Software Issue
On February 3, 2023, BMW of North America issued a safety recall for 2020 through 2023 S 1000 XR and 2022 through 2023 S 1000 R motorcycles that received software updates through their authorized BMW dealers. A software update performed on these bikes may have reset the front wheel lift-off assist (or “wheelie control”) setting without offering any indication of the change in the instrument cluster. If a rider experiences unexpected handling from their bike, as could happen with such a reset, there could be an increased risk of a crash.
Ola Electric Launches New Variants For S1 And S1 Air Scooters
In the Indian market, Ola Electric is largely responsible for making electric two-wheelers accessible to the masses. Not too long ago, the S1 electric scooter proved that a tech-laden, zero-emissions vehicle need not break the bank. Now, the S1 scooter gets even more affordable thanks to the introduction of additional variants with varying battery capacities. Let's take a closer look.
Watch This Guy Swap A 500cc Two-Stroke Motor Into His Honda Grom
Most Grom owners would be satisfied with their machine’s 125cc powerplant. Others, however, are more adventurous. Vasily Builds initially put a 200cc motor in his Grom, but after one long stint going flat out at 90 miles per hour, the engine he initially put in went kaput. The suspected...
Lit Motors Re-Opens Pre-Orders For Self-Balancing C-1 EV
San Francisco-based startup Lit Motors set automotive subcultures ablaze when it revealed the C-1 concept in 2011. Claiming all the benefits of a motorcycle with all the convenience of a car—and none of the drawbacks of either—the self-balancing, enclosed two-wheeler swiftly attracted the attention of mainstream media such as the New York Times and Wired.
