Read full article on original website
Related
Kylie Jenner Lovingly Kisses 1-Year-Old Son Aire in Adorable New Video
The make-up mogul, 25, shared some footage of her cuddling son Aire, who turned one earlier this month, on her Instagram Stories Tuesday Kylie Jenner is showering her baby boy with love. The make-up mogul, 25, shared some adorable footage of her kissing and cuddling son Aire, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, on her Instagram Stories Tuesday. Wearing a dark gray T-shirt Kylie can be seen planting kisses on the infant's cheek as Stephen Sanchez's song "Until I Found You" plays in the background. The Kardashians star...
Madonna rocks completely destroyed denim after Grammys 2023 appearance drama
Strike a (double denim) pose. Madonna pushed ripped jeans to the extreme on Instagram Thursday, posing in an epically distressed denim jacket and pants covered from top to bottom in rips and tears. The 64-year-old Queen of Pop credited her shredded duds — which she styled with her usual lacy black bustier and a pair of edgy buckled boots — to Vetements and design duo Fecal Matter, writing over snaps of her look, “Most Definitely Not Sorry.” Madonna’s 2005 song “Sorry” played in the last Instagram Story, with a link to the tune’s music video. The statement-making style moment comes after the “Like a Prayer” hitmaker...
thesource.com
Tokyo Toni Speaks on Daughter Blac Chyna’s GRAMMYs Look: ‘It Was Terrible’
Blac Chyn’a mom, Tokyo Toni, is shading her daughter’s Grammy fit. Chyna hit the Grammys in Black and feathers and Toni is wondering why. “I text Chyna this morning when I found out and saw it,” Toni said. “I asked what in the H is this. Who are you trying to not impress? And was this the guy that lives with you, because this looks like his style.”
Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos
Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
Kylie Jenner compares son Aire to look-alike sister Stormi in side-by-side pics
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son, Aire, looks just like his big sister, Stormi, in new photos. The “Kardashians” star gave a rare glimpse of her baby boy via Instagram Stories Tuesday, dancing with the 1-year-old as Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” played in the background. The makeup mogul, 25, went on to repost a screenshot of the video taken by a fan account, alongside a similar snap of Stormi at the same age. The caption called the siblings “literally twins.” Social media users agreed, gushing over the little ones’ uncanny resemblance in the comments. “That’s literally how I expected what he...
Rihanna Is Pregnant with Second Baby, Reveals Bump During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
The Grammy winner and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby, a son, in May 2022 Rihanna is pregnant with her second baby, PEOPLE has confirmed. The 34-year-old 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performer took the stage in Phoenix Sunday dressed head-to-toe in bright red, revealing a baby bump, and becoming the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show. Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit...
Halle Berry Laughs Off Her Falling at Charity Event, Posts Video on Social: 'I Face Planted'
"Sometimes you bust your ass!" the Oscar winner wrote alongside the video of her taking a scary tumble Halle Berry isn't afraid to poke fun at herself. The Oscar winner, 56, shared a scary video of her face-planting while walking up to speak at a charity event in Los Angeles on Friday. "Sometimes you bust your ass!" Berry began her caption before explaining what happened. "My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!!...
Who Is Elijah Scott? Meet ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Kailyn Lowry’s Boyfriend: His Job, Children and More
Getting serious. Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry documented her life for more than a decade on MTV, including the birth of her first son Isaac Elliot Rivera on 16 & Pregnant in 2010. However, since leaving reality TV in May 2022, the Pennsylvania native has kept parts of her life private, including her relationship with boyfriend Elijah Scott. But who is Elijah? Keep reading for everything we know about Kail’s boyfriend.
Rihanna Honors Her Son With "Mom" Ring at Super Bowl Press Conference
Rihanna is one proud mom — just look at her jewelry collection for all the proof you need. On Feb. 9, the multihyphenate stepped out for a Super Bowl halftime show press conference wearing a "mom" ring as a subtle, stylish nod to her and A$AP Rocky's son. The gold nameplate-style ring displays her latest title in cursive font, underlined by a wavy row of small diamonds. It appears to be a custom piece from XIV Karats, a Beverly Hills jeweler Rihanna has repped on numerous occasions.
thesource.com
Beyonce’s Stylist Reveals She Rocked Her ‘Natural Curly Hair’ At Roc Nation Brunch
Beyoncé has slayed her golden tresses for decades and just like the rest of is, the queen has been rocking protective styles to protect her tresses. In the ’90s, it wasn’t uncommon to see her sporting micro and individual braided hairstyles. “The Brown Skin Girl” singer was om to lace fronts—just like the King of Pop Michael Jackason before they became mainstream. Her mother Tina Knowles has often posted on social media combing through her daughter’s tresses to show that the girl has some serious length.
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo
Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie, now 8 months Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie. Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair. "Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!" Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown...
Ice-T and Coco Austin’s Sweetest Family Photos With Their Daughter Chanel
Family of 3! Ice-T and Coco Austin have shared many sweet moments with their daughter, Chanel, over the years. The couple, who wed in 2002, expanded their family when they welcomed Chanel in 2015. The Law & Order: SVU actor is also the father of two older children from previous relationships. He shares Letesha — […]
Rihanna Stuns In Plunging Top, High-Slit Skirt & Snakeskin Heels At Super Bowl Press Conference
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here – Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show – and she gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come at a press conference on Feb. 9. The 34-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a low-cut top with a baggy fur jacket and high-slit midi dress.
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Jokingly Says Brother-In-Law Travis Is 'Not Family' During the Super Bowl
"It's just exciting to be able to see that they are both able to have the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl," Kylie tells PEOPLE Kylie Kelce says "it's a very interesting time in the Kelce family right now," as her husband Jason Kelce and her brother-in-law Travis Kelce prepare to face off at the Super Bowl on Sunday. "Being part of the Kelce family right now is very exciting," Kylie tells PEOPLE. As the family readies for both Jason, 35, and Travis, 33, to take the...
On Valentine's Day 2000, a 9-year-old girl packed her bag and snuck out. Then, a bizarre discovery was made.
Harold and Iquilla Degree got married on Valentine's Day, 1988. They had their son, O'Bryant, in 1989 and their daughter, Asha, in 1990. Since the siblings were only 11 months apart, they were very close and even shared a bedroom in their apartment on Oakcrest Drive in Shelby, North Carolina.
Marc Anthony’s son and his girlfriend share details of stunning wedding
Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding was the stuff of fairy tales. The couple celebrated their big day on January 28, accompanied by some of their closest loved ones, among them, Cristian and Ryan Muñiz, Marc Anthony’s sons from an earlier marriage with Dayanara Torres. RELATED: ...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kailyn Lowry: ENGAGED to Boyfriend Elijah Scott?!
Kailyn Lowry has been in the news an awful lot in recent weeks. First, fans were convinced that Lowry secretly gave birth to a fifth child. (Actually, this particular theory is alive and well, and the longer Kail goes without addressing it, the stronger the speculation becomes.) Shortly thereafter, Lowry...
Post Malone’s dad responds to fan concerns over weight loss
Post Malone’s father has insisted that the musician is the “healthiest he’s been in years”, following fan concern surrounding his recent weight loss.Fans had noticed that the “Rockstar” artist seemed to have lost significant amounts of weight during recent appearances on tour in Australia.While some people had speculated on social media about the reason for the change in Malone’s appereance, those close to the rapper have offered some clarification.Responding to an Instagram post questioning Malone’s health, the artist’s father Rich Post wrote: “Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically.”TMZ also reported that sources “close to” Malone have offered...
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis welcome their second baby together
Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, has given birth to their second baby together, a daughter. Iceland arrived on Wednesday. “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” the proud dad gushed via Instagram Thursday. “Our little princess is here!” Ka’oir Davis wrote in a post of her own. “Beautiful & Healthy!” The 38-year-old revealed her pregnancy news in a September 2022 post. “Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” the model wrote at the time, referencing her and the rapper’s 2-year-old son. In the sweet social media upload, the then-expectant star showed her husband, 42,...
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Daughter Ivy Styled Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance Look — All the Details
The Abbot Elementary star kicked off the 2023 Super Bowl with a powerful performance of "Lift Every Voice" dressed in a custom Harbison Studio jumpsuit Sheryl Lee Ralph just sang the 2023 Super Bowl house down in a killer outfit. The Abbott Elementary actress delivered a stirring rendition of the hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the Super Bowl LVII kicked off between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. But, beyond her vocals, the star of the performance was the look she delivered...
People
399K+
Followers
68K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 2