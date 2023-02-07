Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brian Windhorst Believes Lakers Made A Huge Mistake By Not Uniting Kyrie Irving With LeBron James And Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers missed a huge opportunity with Kyrie Irving.
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hilariously blames Ja Morant for Kevin Durant trade, deadline madness
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum jokes that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is the one to blame for the Kevin Durant trade and the deadline madness happening in the NBA right now. And to be fair, he makes a rather amusing point. Remember when Morant declared that he believes...
Yardbarker
Lakers And Jazz Discussed A Deal That Would Send Mike Conley And Malik Beasley To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are still linked with a series of trades around the NBA after they couldn't get Kyrie Irving over the weekend. They looked like serious candidates to acquire Irving from Brooklyn, but the Dallas Mavericks had different plans, ruining the Lakers'. They are now linked with more...
A New Era: Kyrie Irving Shines in Mavs Debut, Delivers Big Win vs. Clippers
NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving made his Dallas Mavericks debut in a road matchup against the LA Clippers, leading the team to a victory without Luka Doncic.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
Report: Russell Westbrook Expected to be Traded, D'Angelo Russell Returns to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to acquire D'Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 3-team deal with the Utah Jazz including Russell Westbrook
NBC Sports
2023 NBA trade deadline tracker: KD to the Suns, Kyrie joins Mavs
An overnight trade late Wednesday night paved the way for an unforgettable trade deadline. The Brooklyn Nets reshaped the landscape of the league through two trades. With Kevin Durant heading to the desert and Kyrie Irving going to Dallas, other teams got in on the trade action on Thursday before the NBA deadline passed.
KEYT
Shiffrin’s silver at ski worlds inspired by LeBron’s record
MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin woke up to the news that LeBron James had broken the NBA scoring record and the American skier immediately drew comparisons to her own record-breaking season. An inspired Shiffrin went out a few hours later and put an end to her uncharacteristically miserable run in major races lately by winning a long-sought after medal in the super-G at the world championships. She finished 0.11 seconds behind Italian winner Marta Bassino to take the silver. Shiffrin says that records “keep pushing the level of sports whether it’s skiing or it’s basketball or it’s anything.”
The Ringer
LeBron Passes Kareem, and the Future of Big Career Records. Plus, Kirk Goldsberry on Kyrie in Dallas, Memphis’s Slip, and More.
Russillo shares his thoughts on LeBron James becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, why these moments seem fewer and farther in between, and how difficult it will be for future generations to come close to LeBron’s final number (0:34). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry about LeBron James the scorer, the wide gap between regular-season and playoff basketball, Kyrie Irving joining Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks, the Grizzlies’ recent slump, and more (11:38). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (50:05).
