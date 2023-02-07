ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
NBC Sports

2023 NBA trade deadline tracker: KD to the Suns, Kyrie joins Mavs

An overnight trade late Wednesday night paved the way for an unforgettable trade deadline. The Brooklyn Nets reshaped the landscape of the league through two trades. With Kevin Durant heading to the desert and Kyrie Irving going to Dallas, other teams got in on the trade action on Thursday before the NBA deadline passed.
KEYT

Shiffrin’s silver at ski worlds inspired by LeBron’s record

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin woke up to the news that LeBron James had broken the NBA scoring record and the American skier immediately drew comparisons to her own record-breaking season. An inspired Shiffrin went out a few hours later and put an end to her uncharacteristically miserable run in major races lately by winning a long-sought after medal in the super-G at the world championships. She finished 0.11 seconds behind Italian winner Marta Bassino to take the silver. Shiffrin says that records “keep pushing the level of sports whether it’s skiing or it’s basketball or it’s anything.”
The Ringer

LeBron Passes Kareem, and the Future of Big Career Records. Plus, Kirk Goldsberry on Kyrie in Dallas, Memphis’s Slip, and More.

Russillo shares his thoughts on LeBron James becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, why these moments seem fewer and farther in between, and how difficult it will be for future generations to come close to LeBron’s final number (0:34). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry about LeBron James the scorer, the wide gap between regular-season and playoff basketball, Kyrie Irving joining Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks, the Grizzlies’ recent slump, and more (11:38). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (50:05).

