Days after being spotted undergoing testing in Europe, new spy images have emerged of the upgraded Audi Q8 SUV, only this time, the sporty Q8 was seen in the snow. Compared to earlier images, we can now see that the headlight and taillight graphics have changed. This is a bit more noticeable at the back, where the taillight elements have been neatly separated into two rows. Coupled with the dynamic turn signals and animation effects that are already available on the current Q8, this should give the latest model an even more modern glow at night.

5 DAYS AGO