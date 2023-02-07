Chic-fil-A offering meals in heart-shaped trays for Valentine’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nothing says “I love you” quite like food.

This Valentine’s Day, Chic-fil-A is selling their notable chicken and treats in heart-shaped trays to make the holiday extra special.

The popular fast-food chain said guests can order the heart-shaped trays with select menu items, such as:

30-count Chic-fil-A Nuggets

10-count Chick-n-Minis

6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies

12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves

Although Chic-fil-A began offering the delicious trays on Jan. 23, participating restaurants will continue to sell the festive trays until Feb. 25, 2023, while supplies last.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.