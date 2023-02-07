ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Chic-fil-A offering meals in heart-shaped trays for Valentine’s Day

By Kaycee Sloan
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nothing says “I love you” quite like food.

This Valentine’s Day, Chic-fil-A is selling their notable chicken and treats in heart-shaped trays to make the holiday extra special.

The popular fast-food chain said guests can order the heart-shaped trays with select menu items, such as:

  • 30-count Chic-fil-A Nuggets
  • 10-count Chick-n-Minis
  • 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies
  • 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves

Although Chic-fil-A began offering the delicious trays on Jan. 23, participating restaurants will continue to sell the festive trays until Feb. 25, 2023, while supplies last.

