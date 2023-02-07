Read full article on original website
Francis Anthony Finocchiaro Jr., 68, Crystal City
Francis Anthony Finocchiaro Jr., 68, of Crystal City died Feb. 6, 2023, at his home. Mr. Finocchiaro was a retired construction laborer. He was a member of the Laborers International Union of North America for 39 years, belonging to Chapter 42 from 1984-94 and Chapter 110 from 1994-2023. He was baptized as both Catholic and Christian. Over the years he started many sobriety groups through Alcoholics Anonymous. He was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren, and as a great storyteller who always had everyone laughing. Born June 26, 1954, in north St. Louis, he was the son of LaVerne Grace (Hackett) Finocchiaro of St. Louis and the late Francis Anthony Finocchiaro Sr.
Walter Monroe “Corky” Pumfrey Jr., 80, Pevely
Walter Monroe “Corky” Pumfrey Jr., 80, of Pevely died Feb. 7, 2023, at The Woodlands nursing home in Arnold. Mr. Pumfrey was an instructor at Ranken Technical College for 38 years, where he held a variety of positions and retired as department head of the industrial technology program. He taught day and evening classes throughout his career, and many students wrote letters detailing the impact he had on their lives. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and enjoyed riding and racing motorcycles, gardening, traveling, helping others and spending time with family and friends. Born Jan. 12, 1943, in Galesburg, Ill., he was the son of the late Fern (Riley) and Walter Monroe Pumfrey Sr.
Robert Raymond Ebinger, 3 months, Arnold
Robert Raymond Ebinger, 3 months, of Arnold died Feb. 7, 2023, in St. Louis. Robert was born Oct. 13, 2022, the son of Daniel and Megan (Kohler) Ebinger of Arnold. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents: Nancy Hahn, Darren Hahn, Jeff Ebinger and Marvin and Melissa Kohler.
John Willard Watson, 95, Hillsboro
John Willard Watson, 95, of Hillsboro died Feb. 7, 2023, in Rolla. Mr. Watson served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, then attended the University of Missouri. He worked for 33 years in sales and marketing for various breweries and was once known as Mr. Michelob as the Michelob brand manager for Anheuser-Busch. He and his wife owned and operated a clothing dry cleaning plant in Affton. He was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro and enjoyed playing golf, reading and traveling. Born May 19, 1927, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Willard W. and Marguerite (Poepping) Watson.
Vernon E. Kampmann, 91, De Soto
Vernon E. Kampmann, 91, of De Soto died Feb. 8, 2023. Mr. Kampmann was born Oct. 4, 1931, in St. Charles and served four years with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired as a certified electrician with Chrysler after 28 years and was a Christian. He was a self-taught musician who played guitar and other instruments, sang, hummed and whistled. He enjoyed gospel and country western, but his passion was performing bluegrass. He tinkered with projects like repairing radios and televisions, and enjoyed writing music, reading, mathematics (especially algebra) and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years: John M. (Hughes) Kampmann; and his wife of 4 years: Zelma “Louise” (Wideman) Kampmann.
Peter Walter Stadelmann, 63, Festus
Peter Walter Stadelmann, 63, of Festus died Feb. 5, 2023, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Born Sept. 15, 1959, in Rothernburg Ob der Tauber, Germany, he was the son of the late Gertrude (Stadelmann) Saffell. He is survived by his wife: Patricia (Stinekraus) Mitsdarffer of Festus;...
Schaffer named Byrnes Mill Police captain
Steve Schaffer has been promoted to captain of the Byrnes Mill Police Department. After six months without anyone in the captain’s chair, Schaffer, a former Byrnes Mill Police sergeant, filled the seat on Jan. 30. He will be paid a $63,000 annual salary. As sergeant, he was making $52,000, plus overtime.
OUTDOORS: Conservation agents plan Jefferson College talk
Over the past 30-plus years of writing about the outdoors and a couple more decades hunting and fishing in the woods and streams of Jefferson County, I have met several state conservation agents. All of my interactions with them have been positive. I have great respect for these professionals, dedicated...
De Soto woman hurt in crash
A De Soto woman was injured Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9, in a one-car accident on Hwy. 21 north of Lembeck Lake Road just west of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:25 p.m., Stephanie M. Akins, 33, of De Soto was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger south...
Pacific man hurt in early morning accident in Franklin County
A Pacific man was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday, Feb. 11, on Hwy. A south of Schroeder Lane south of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Lawrence Gass, 26, was driving a 2001 Jeep Wrangler south on Hwy. A at 5:30 a.m. when he drove off the road. The Jeep hit two mailboxes, became airborne and hit a utility pole before it overturned.
Franklin County man hurt in accident on Jones Creek Road
A Franklin County man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday evening, Feb. 11, on Jones Creek Road west of Weber Lane near Oermann. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Spencer Mees, 56, of St. Clair was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 west on Jones Creek Road at 7:05 p.m. when he drove off the left side of the road and the pickup hit a tree.
Pet spot: Granddog is ray of sunshine for Dittmer family
Cheryl Brewer of Dittmer said her granddog, Lady Feola, a Rottweiler-Australian shepherd, is a beloved member of her household. “She’s the pet of my son, Michael Hoefelmann, of Eureka,” Brewer said. “She lives with us.”. Lady Feola, 7, provides the family with a lot of entertainment, Brewer...
Wildwood man hurt in accident in Franklin County
A Wildwood man was hurt in a two-vehicle accident today, Feb. 12, in the Villa Ridge area of Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Ronald Buhr, 85, of Villa Ridge was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox south on Hwy. M at 9:10 a.m. but failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Zachary McCave, 31, of Wildwood, who was driving east on St. Louis Rock Road and was attempting to turn onto Hwy. M.
Leader seeks entries for ‘Show Off Your Grandkids’
The Leader encourages readers to enter the annual “Show Off Your Grandkids” photo contest for a chance to win cold, hard cash. First prize is $100; second prize is $75; and third prize will be $50. Deadline for the contest, which is open to Jefferson County and Eureka...
Festus business struck by catalytic converter thieves
Festus Police are investigating the recent thefts of catalytic converters from two vehicles at Crystal Heating & Cooling, 3 Cave Industrial Drive, in Festus, Chief Tim Lewis said. “One of our officers was patrolling the area by Crystal Heating & Cooling and saw footprints in the snow going toward the...
Hillsboro Fire chief says district will lose six firefighters if tax increase fails
Hillsboro Fire Chief Brian Gaudet said district voters will once more be asked to approve a tax increase needed to keep six firefighters employed. The Hillsboro Fire Protection District has placed Proposition Full-Time Staffing on the April 4 ballot, which asks voters to approve a property-tax increase of 35 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
Antonia Fire accepts offer to sell House 1
It looks like the Antonia Fire Protection District has a buyer for House 1 at 3538 Old Hwy. M, which has been closed for nearly two years. The district’s three-member board of directors voted unanimously in a Feb. 2 closed meeting to sell the station for $255,000, Deputy Chief Bobby Chrisco said.
Woman charged for allegedly threatening to blow up Pevely-area church
Ann Marie Schmidt, 46, of Pevely has been charged with a felony for reportedly threatening to blow up Gracelife Chapel, 1 Victory Drive, southwest of Pevely late last month. It was the second time she allegedly threatened to blow up the church, court records show. She was charged on Jan....
County sees two more COVID-19 deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department has reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths – men in their 60s and 70s. With those two deaths, the county has seen a total of 37 COVID-19-related deaths this respiratory season, which began in October and ends in May, and 606 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.
