ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

NASCAR driver loses full-time ride before 2023 season starts

Todd Gilliland reacts to sharing a ride with Zane Smith despite a previous announcement that he would be a full-time driver. Back in December, Front Row Motorsports announced that Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell would return in 2023. The two drivers were set to run full time. This week, a...
Racing News

Ty Gibbs: Daytona 500 Car Leaked (Photo)

Take a look at the Monster Energy/Interstate Batteries car for Daytona International Speedway. Ty Gibbs is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver. He’ll drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the 2023 Ty Gibbs paint scheme below. The No....
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Busch makes big racing announcement for 2023

Kyle Busch made a big announcement on Friday ahead of the start of the NASCAR season. Busch will be returning to the Xfinity Series for five races in 2023 after taking last year off. He made the announcement through a produced video that invoked the unretirements of Michael Jordan and Tom Brady. Did u miss... The post Kyle Busch makes big racing announcement for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

How much are last-minute tickets to the 2023 Daytona 500?

Ladies and gentlemen, (it’s almost time to) start your engines. On Feb. 16-19, it is Speedweek at Daytona International Speedway, culminating with the Daytona 500. There will be a lot of star power on the track for the biggest race of the year, which leaves us with just one question: How much is it to catch the Super Bowl of racing?
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Betting His Former Crew Chief Can Help Him Cash In on a Booming Business

So, you’re thinking Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s burgeoning media empire can’t possibly come up with another podcasting idea? Well, don’t bet against the NASCAR Hall of Famer. Earnhardt’s Dirty Mo Media, which began the week by debuting Denny Hamlin’s podcast, has rolled out yet another show, this one featuring his former crew chief cashing in on a growing area of sports fans’ interest.
NEVADA STATE
Racing News

NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500

Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
gmauthority.com

Kyle Busch Announces No. 51 NASCAR Chevy Truck Racing Schedule

Kyle Busch, owner of Truck Series team Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), announced that he will drive the No. 51 NASCAR Chevy Silverado race truck in five racing events throughout the 2023 season. Busch will take control of the No. 51 Silverado at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3rd, Circuit...
Polygon

NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt

Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy