theadvocate.com
Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week
Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
The Perfect Getaway Spot is Located in Breaux Bridge
If you are looking for a spot that is close to home but will provide you with a tranquil and serene environment then these cabins are the perfect spot for your next getaway. Bayou Cabins is located in the heart of Cajun country and will provide you with all the beauty that this area has to offer.
225batonrouge.com
These local bakeries share the taste of Mardi Gras by shipping king cakes around the country
Louisianians are lucky: From our kitchens to our offices, coffee shops and dinner parties, king cake is just about everywhere during Mardi Gras season. Local bakeries help share the joy of Mardi Gras with Louisiana expats and those who want a taste of Carnival by shipping our region’s delicious way to indulge before Lent around the country. Here is a list of bakeries in town that will ship king cakes.
theadvocate.com
Lazy Caveman boudin to open its first location this spring in Broussard
When Justin Linzer and Julius Flugence’s boudin claimed the top spot in the People’s Choice portion of the Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Fest in October, they figured the time was right. It was time to open a brick and mortar location. The two guys behind Lazy Caveman...
KLFY.com
“The Galveston Diet” by Dr. Mary Claire Haver
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Dr. Mary Claire Haver, author of “The Galveston Diet”, joined Passe Partout today to talk about the impact and origin of her book. The book outlines a three-pronged lifestyle change. The Galveston Diet is an anti-inflammatory nutrition program Dr. Haver developed as she was going through menopause. The diet is meant to lower inflammation and weight-gain associated with menopause and women’s aging.
KLFY.com
ARC of Acadiana Bead Drive
LAFAYETTE, la. (KLFY)– Year-round, ARC of Acadiana has collection bins stationed at various locations throughout Acadiana for Mardi Gras beads. Up until March 3, the community is encouraged to donate any unwanted beads. With these beads, ARC of Acadiana gives jobs to the intellectually-disabled bagging and banding these beads for resale. There are donation and repurchase locations in Lafayette, Eunice, Opelousas, and New Iberia.
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
Vehicle runs into side of Lafayette church
A Pathway Church in Lafayette is left with a hole in their building after someone drove into it and fled the scene early Saturday morning.
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
Black-Owned restaurants thriving in Lafayette
Lumberjacks Soul Food and Noah's Cafe, are both Black owned businesses thriving in Lafayette. They are serving up a lot of different options.
centralcitynews.us
Should You Be Armed to Drive thru Krispy Kreme?
You really shouldn’t have to be armed to drive through Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 5:30 a.m. on a weekday morning, should you?. Well, since a few thugs shot up the drive-through line at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, I guess you do! At least I do!
Full forecast breakdown for all the big Mardi Gras events this weekend
Weather forecast for Friday, February 10th, 2023. Full forecast breakdown for all the big Mardi Gras events this weekend...
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
Man arrested after attempting to attack employees and customers at Louisiana restaurant, police say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Acadia Parish man is behind bars for allegedly refusing to leave a Mexican restaurant and attempting to attack its employees and customers. On February 10, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Avocado’s on the 200 block […]
kadn.com
Adopt: Hank! Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Furever Home Friday Pick
Meet Hank! Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, brought Hank by in hopes of finding his furever home. This sweet boy is still a puppy but is a total cuddle bug. Click here to adopt him. Hank is a 8 month old Labrador Retriever...
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
Biblical strategy plan to stop community violence in New Iberia
The New Iberia community is coming together to prevent more violence from spreading in their city.
Crowley, Louisiana Man Caught Planning to Deal Heroin, Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 39-year-old Travis Trentel Thorne of Crowley, Louisiana, has been sentenced to spend the three years in prison after he was caught with heroin nearly three years ago. According to the US Attorney's Office, Thorne was pulled over by deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) reported that at around 12:40 AM on February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from the Rapides 911 Center regarding “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road in the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville, Louisiana.
