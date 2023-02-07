ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week

Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

The Perfect Getaway Spot is Located in Breaux Bridge

If you are looking for a spot that is close to home but will provide you with a tranquil and serene environment then these cabins are the perfect spot for your next getaway. Bayou Cabins is located in the heart of Cajun country and will provide you with all the beauty that this area has to offer.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

These local bakeries share the taste of Mardi Gras by shipping king cakes around the country

Louisianians are lucky: From our kitchens to our offices, coffee shops and dinner parties, king cake is just about everywhere during Mardi Gras season. Local bakeries help share the joy of Mardi Gras with Louisiana expats and those who want a taste of Carnival by shipping our region’s delicious way to indulge before Lent around the country. Here is a list of bakeries in town that will ship king cakes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

“The Galveston Diet” by Dr. Mary Claire Haver

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Dr. Mary Claire Haver, author of “The Galveston Diet”, joined Passe Partout today to talk about the impact and origin of her book. The book outlines a three-pronged lifestyle change. The Galveston Diet is an anti-inflammatory nutrition program Dr. Haver developed as she was going through menopause. The diet is meant to lower inflammation and weight-gain associated with menopause and women’s aging.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

ARC of Acadiana Bead Drive

LAFAYETTE, la. (KLFY)– Year-round, ARC of Acadiana has collection bins stationed at various locations throughout Acadiana for Mardi Gras beads. Up until March 3, the community is encouraged to donate any unwanted beads. With these beads, ARC of Acadiana gives jobs to the intellectually-disabled bagging and banding these beads for resale. There are donation and repurchase locations in Lafayette, Eunice, Opelousas, and New Iberia.
LAFAYETTE, LA
107 JAMZ

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
centralcitynews.us

Should You Be Armed to Drive thru Krispy Kreme?

You really shouldn’t have to be armed to drive through Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 5:30 a.m. on a weekday morning, should you?. Well, since a few thugs shot up the drive-through line at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, I guess you do! At least I do!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) reported that at around 12:40 AM on February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from the Rapides 911 Center regarding “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road in the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville, Louisiana.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA

