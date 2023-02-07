Read full article on original website
Related
Catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey, Syria kill more than 17,000; deadliest quake series in 12 years
Search and rescue teams continue pulling victims from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria days after a series of catastrophic earthquakes jolted the region claiming more than 17,000 lives.
Turkey earthquake: Video shows devastation as third quake hits country in 24 hours
Aerial footage from Antakya shows the scale of devastation wrecked by an earthquake in Turkey.Three earthquakes have hit the country since Monday, 6 February. At least 3,500 people have died in Turkey, and at least 1,700 in neighbouring Syria.Turkey officials have declared a state of emergency as an estimated 6,000 buildings have been destroyed.Rescue efforts have been hampered by cold winter weather, with some areas left without fuel and electricity.Tens of thousands of people have been injured or left homeless in cities across both affected countries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleTurkey: Red Crescent volunteers prepare aid tents in wake of devastating earthquakesTurkey: Journalist abandons live broadcast to carry girl to safety after earthquake
Moment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria
A building was reduced to rubble as a powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing hundreds, shocking video shows. At least 1,300 people have died after the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Gaziantep early on Monday, 6 February. This video which circulated on social media that morning purports to show the building tumbling down in Haliliye, Sanliurfa province.It is unknown if anyone was injured in the collapse shown in this footage. A second earthquake has since been confirmed near Ekinozu, around 100 miles north of the first epicentre.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Rescue crews search rubble in northwest SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivorsMoment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
BBC
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkey, Syria
Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete and household goods across mountains of wreckage early Monday, moving tons of wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake.“Can anyone hear me?” shouted rescuers trying to find people in the province of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter. In some places around Turkey, survivors could be heard screaming from beneath collapsed buildings. Many people crouched to look below a massive sheet of cement propped at an angle by steel bars. They crawled in and out, trying to reach survivors. Excavating equipment dug through the rubble below. Rescue...
Hotel collapses after 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey killing hundreds
A survivor of a powerful earthquake which has killed at least 1,200 people in Turkey and Syria has shared footage of the aftermath.This video from Malatya reportedly shows the scene where a hotel once stood, now reduced to rubble.Crews are frantically searching for survivors with thousands of people injured and feared to be underneath the debris.USGC has since confirmed a second magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Kahramanmaras. The epicentre of the first earthquake was just north of Gaziantep, and it struck in the early hours of Monday, 6 February.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rescuers search through debris after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits TurkeyNHS strikes: Health minister asks nurses to suspend action for pay negotiationsEpsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and daughter
Miracle baby born in Turkey earthquake rubble as mother trapped during labour dies
A newborn girl has been rescued from under a collapsed building in Syria, with its mother having given birth while buried under the rubble in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck the country and Turkey. The baby was found buried under the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, who was found dead.Footage shared online shows rescuers lifting the dust-choked newborn to safety as they scale the mounting debris of buildings crumbled by a devastating earthquake.The baby was the only member of her family to survive the building collapse on Monday in the small...
Toddler pulled from ruins after 78 hours trapped by Turkey earthquake
A two-year-old boy has been pulled from the wreckage of a destroyed building in Turkey, 78 hours after the earthquake that devastated large swathes of the country.The toddler was pulled from the wreckage of a four-floor apartment building in the OdabasÄ± district in the city of Antakya. A Romanian and Polish rescue team worked a small gap between some collapsed concrete and lifted the boy to safety as he wept.The child, identified as Mehmet Tatar, was handed to health workers and put into an ambulance to be taken away for a medical check. The boy’s unlikely escape prompted tears...
Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria tops 5,000 as rescuers face tough conditions
The death toll from a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 5,000 people early Tuesday, as more than a dozen more quakes rattled the region and search groups dug through rubble with their bare hands looking for survivors. Desperate cries from those trapped among the rubble could be heard by first responders bracing rain, snow and ongoing seismic activity, including one 7.5 magnitude jolt that was nearly as strong as the original quake. The US Geological Study said there have been at least 14 large tremors and 285 aftershocks since Sunday evening when the region was struck...
20,000 feared dead in earthquake carnage as rescuers race against time to save trapped victims
Rescue teams are in a race against time to find survivors of the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria, with fears that the final death toll could reach 20,000.Search teams from all over the world, as well as almost 25,000 rescue workers from Turkey, have spread out across the huge area that has been flattened by the tremors. Although rain and snow, plus plummeting temperatures at night, have hampered search efforts – meaning that a number of areas have so far been left without help. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 23 million people across both countries...
Centre Daily
‘Like the apocalypse’: Videos show devastation after huge earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
A powerful earthquake and numerous large aftershocks rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria throughout the day on Monday, Feb. 6. Videos showed the devastating scenes where thousands have been killed or injured. The initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Nurdağı, Turkey, in the middle of the night on Feb. 6,...
Faces of hope among the heartbreak: The children saved from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria
Hope and heartbreak dominate the stories of the millions of children caught in the catastrophic earthquake which has killed more than 11,700 in Turkey and Syria.Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel in the hunt for survivors. But the scale of destruction from the earthquake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense and spread over such a wide area that many people are still awaiting help.With thousands of buildings toppled, it was not clear how many people might still be caught in the rubble. While overwhelmed emergency teams worked...
Man travels 2,000 miles from Wales to find family buried in Turkey earthquake rubble
A man who travelled more than 2,000 miles to reach his childhood home in disaster-struck Turkey arrived to find his family still buried under the rubble.Ahmat Yilmaz journeyed through the night from south Wales to the mountaintop village of Tut, in Turkey’s Adiyaman province, after hearing his brother Ali had died in a deadly earthquake.When he arrived, he found his brother’s wife was also seriously injured and his two nieces were still buried among the rubble.Thousands died in the initial earthquake, a second major tremor and dozens of aftershocks that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday – leaving countless...
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
Second powerful earthquake rocks Turkey hours after morning devastation
Turkey has been hit with a second earthquake measuring more than 7 magnitude, according to measurements from the US Geological Survey.The tremor, measuring 7.5 magnitude was picked up about four kilometres outside Ekinozu, central Turkey. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the quake at 7.7 magnitude, with its epicentre about 40 miles north north-east of Kahramanmaras, a depth of 2km.It comes after an earthquake hit close to Gaziantep, southeast Turkey – about 100 miles south of Ekinozu – as well as neighbouring Syria, killing more than 1,500.Thousands more were injured when the earthquake struck, collapsing apartment blocks and...
Turkey earthquake - live: Dozens killed after 7.8 magnitude temblor hits Gaziantep
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling buildings and leaving at least 195 dead with the toll expected to rise.The quake, centred at north of the city of Gaziantep, about 90km from the Syrian border, left a huge trail of destruction in both countries and was felt as far away as Cairo. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the...
Turkey earthquake: Aerial views capture buildings reduced to rubble
Aerial footage reveals the scale of destruction that has been left behind by two powerful earthquakes in Turkey. At least 4,800 people have died in Turkey and Syria, with fears that number could continue to rise fast amid wintry conditions.Rescue crews have worked through the night to try and save as many survivors as possible after the impact on Monday, 6 February. This video shows buildings reduced to rubble in Hatay, around 105 miles from the first earthquake's epicentre.After the initial two earthquakes, another less powerful earthquake struck Turkey early Tuesday morning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Moment resident is rescued from half-collapsed buildingChandelier swings as powerful earthquake shakes Turkey killing thousandsTurkey earthquake: Moment resident is rescued from half-collapsed building
Turkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivors
Rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. At least 500 people have died, with the death toll rising quickly throughout the morning of Monday, 6 February. This video shows the scene as people rushed to falling debris as they searched for anybody alive underneath. The epicentre of the earthquake was just north of Gaziantep - around 90 kilometres away from the Syrian border.A trail of destruction has been left behind in both Turkey and Syria. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rescuers search through debris after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits TurkeyMoment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquakeTurkey earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after hundreds killed
Rescuers Scramble in Turkey, Syria After Quake Kills 3,400
ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria searched through the frigid night into Tuesday, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 3,400 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region. Authorities feared the death toll...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Comments / 0