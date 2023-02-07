ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome

The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
ROME, NY
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Pizza Across America Sees Local Pizzeria Work To Slice Out Hunger

With National Pizza Day falling on February 9th, expect a lot of us pizza aficionados to be in full on celebration mode as this is as sacred a day as there is. As well, Mangia Macrina's Wood Fire Pizza of Utica will be participating in the Pizza Across America Campaign. This campaign is part of Slice Out Hunger, which is a nationwide nonprofit organization that is looking to fight food insecurity with pizza themed campaigns and events. This is something I am sure those of us with an enthusiasm for all things pizza are all about supporting.
UTICA, NY
MV Crime Stoppers – Help Police Find Man Wanted By Police

Oneida City Police and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a local man wanted on several charges, including grand larceny. Police are looking for 52-year-old Leonard Michael Vincett who failed to appear for sentencing, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department.
ONEIDA, NY
Nice Catch! CNY Angler Shows Off Her Biggest Yet

While Mother Nature has been mostly uncooperative this season when it comes to accommodating local snowmobilers, there are many ways to find fun in a Central New York winter. An angler from Oneonta had quite a blast reeling in the biggest fish she's ever caught. And, while she released the smallmouth bass without an official weight or length, Kayla Eramo has pictures to prove it.
ONEONTA, NY
