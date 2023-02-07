Read full article on original website
See Rare Footage from the Last Days of Family Video in Rome, New York
Do you remember Family Video? You shouldn't have to rewind your mind's eye too much: the last stores closed in 2021, including the one at 510 N. James Street in Rome. Still, it's not too soon to feel nostalgic. Americans seem to have a fascination with defunct retail chains, especially ones that catered to a service nobody uses anymore.
U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome
The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
Utica’s Legendary “Shoemaker” Passes Away at the Age of 89
When people needed shoes in the Greater Utica area, the name Shaheen was most likely a part of that conversation. That's because Shaheen's Shoes was the place people counted on for new footwear for more than seven decades, and last week the area lost an icon. Utica's legendary shoemaker, Eli...
Picente: Plan to Reclassify Waterways Jeopardizes Farming, Snowmobiling, Infrastructure
The state legislature is considering a plan to alter how some waterways are classified and local officials say would negatively impact farmers, 'cripple' area snowmobiling trails and create infrastructure and travel headaches. Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed the bill near the end of 2022, but it is once again circulating in committee this session.
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
Utica Police Renew Calls for Info on 2020 Homicide Case That’s Gone Cold
Utica Police are renewing calls for information in a 2020 murder investigation that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man. There is also a reward being offered in the case in hopes that someone with information will come forward. Molik Liggins, of Utica, suffered several gunshot wounds on the night...
Pizza Across America Sees Local Pizzeria Work To Slice Out Hunger
With National Pizza Day falling on February 9th, expect a lot of us pizza aficionados to be in full on celebration mode as this is as sacred a day as there is. As well, Mangia Macrina's Wood Fire Pizza of Utica will be participating in the Pizza Across America Campaign. This campaign is part of Slice Out Hunger, which is a nationwide nonprofit organization that is looking to fight food insecurity with pizza themed campaigns and events. This is something I am sure those of us with an enthusiasm for all things pizza are all about supporting.
MV Crime Stoppers – Help Police Find Man Wanted By Police
Oneida City Police and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a local man wanted on several charges, including grand larceny. Police are looking for 52-year-old Leonard Michael Vincett who failed to appear for sentencing, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department.
Nice Catch! CNY Angler Shows Off Her Biggest Yet
While Mother Nature has been mostly uncooperative this season when it comes to accommodating local snowmobilers, there are many ways to find fun in a Central New York winter. An angler from Oneonta had quite a blast reeling in the biggest fish she's ever caught. And, while she released the smallmouth bass without an official weight or length, Kayla Eramo has pictures to prove it.
Why Such A Long Wait to get Your Credit or Debit Card?
It would normally take a few days or up to a week to get a replacement debit or credit card - now it looks like it could take up to 8 weeks. Yes, debit and credit card replacements are the latest everyday item to make it on the backorder list.
