ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Tulsa Zoo Announces Newly Hatched African Penguin Chick

The Tulsa Zoo has welcomed its second African penguin chick. The zoo says it hatched on December 20th and is the sibling to River, which the public helped name. Zookeepers say the chick is growing fast and they'll send off a DNA test soon to determine the sex before introducing them to River and the rest of the penguin colony.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Dream Center Expanding To New Location That Opens In April

The Tulsa Dream Center is expanding to help another community. The nonprofit is working to renovate a second building located on the west side of Tulsa. The West Tulsa Center will open in April and Executive Director Tim Newton says anyone interested in volunteering should head to the Tulsa Dream Center's website.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle

A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Fire Crews Contain House Fire In NE Tulsa

Tulsa Fire crews battling a house fire Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to reports of the fire near M.L.K. Jr Boulevard and East 61st Street North. Tulsa Fire Department Assistant Chief Leon Wilson said no one was inside or on the property. According to fire crews the home was connected to...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fulton Street Opens New Kiosk At Tulsa International Airport

The local Fulton Street Books and Coffee is the only black-owned brick and mortar bookstore in Tulsa and will soon have a kiosk at Tulsa International Airport. The bookstore was founded by Onikah Asamoa Caesar in July of 2020, and she said she's always dreamed of being able to expand.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Missing Person Search Canceled In Tulsa After Being Found

The search for a missing person in Tulsa ended Saturday night after originally being reported as a missing child. Tulsa Police were searching for a missing girl that reportedly left a restaurant alone, but the subject was found in a hotel room nearby. The search was near 49th and Harvard.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Coweta Author Shares Stories From Pearl Harbor Survivors In Book

The untold stories of Pearl Harbor survivors are being shared through a new book written by a Coweta veteran. His book is called “Pearl Harbor: Remember How We Served and Survived December 7th 1941.”. Author Shannon Cooper says the purpose of his book is to share stories and memories...
COWETA, OK
news9.com

3 Hospitalized After Crash In Tulsa, TPD Says

A two-car crash in Tulsa on Saturday sent three people to the hospital and two of them are in critical condition, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD said the crash happened on E. 21st St. near S. Pittsburg Ave. at about 3 p.m. Responding officers said a white Ford...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fitness Studio Owner Helping Others With Weight Loss Journey

A Tulsa woman says heart disease runs in her family and she's doing what she can to stay healthy. Marquita Owens has lost seventy pounds since starting her weight loss journey. "I was getting ready to turn forty and I was tired of the whole loose weight, gain weight series,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Watch: PBR's 'Unleash The Beast' Returns To Tulsa

This weekend, Professional Bull Riders, PBR, "Unleash The Beast" event will kick off at Tulsa's BOK Center for a nearly sold-out competition. Forty of the world's top bull riders will be competing in the arena on their latest tour stop all vying for the champion title. The arena is prepped...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fire Crews Battle Apartment Fire In SE Tulsa

Fire crews battle an apartment fire in southeast Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The blaze was reported at a complex located near East 95th Street and South 90th Avenue. The Tulsa Fire Department said a second floor balcony was on fire, no injuries reported. This is a developing story…
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tracking A Friday Morning Clipper

TULSA, Okla. - Some mist and spotty showers are possible across parts of Green Country as temperatures fall on Friday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mixture of light rain and mist changing to some flurries or light snow showers will remain early...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Works To Repair Hundreds Of Potholes

Drivers said potholes are all over Green Country and causing everything from tire blowouts to minor crashes. The city said it's been at work all week trying to repair the hundreds of potholes after the ice and rain. Meanwhile, drivers are dealing with the bumpy roads. Laura Thorpe braved the...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy