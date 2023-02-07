Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13-Year-Old Girl Tells Grandmother Mom And Dad Murdered Brother And No One Knew He Was Missing Until NowThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Faithful Starbucks Couple Was Charged Almost $4,500 for Two Cups of Coffee at Tulsa Starbucks, and it Gets WorseZack LoveTulsa, OK
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversTulsa, OK
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
news9.com
Professional Bull Riding ‘Unleash The Beast’ Returns To The BOK Center
Professional Bull Riding 'Unleash The Beast' is back in Tulsa at the BOK Center. 40 of the world’s top bull riders are competing this weekend and the show is almost sold out. Locust Grove local bull rider Wyatt Rogers is competing in his first full season tour this year.
news9.com
Chiefs Fan Accused Of Bank Robbery In Bixby Out On Bond During Super Bowl
A well-known Kansas City Chiefs fan is out on bond after being accused of robbing a bank in Bixby. The suspect asked a judge to leave Oklahoma with hopes of going to Arizona. Kaitlyn Deggs shared details, at 5:30 p.m.
news9.com
BOK Center Treats Nonprofits To Concerts, Games Through Seats And Suites Program
The BOK Center is celebrating 15 years of giving back to the community by inviting nonprofits to come to sporting events and concerts at no cost. As the venue continues its tradition, it is looking to treat even more charities to a suite with snacks, drinks and great views. "It...
news9.com
State Representative And First Responders Volunteer At Horseback Riding Center
A group of special volunteers came together to help out a local therapeutic horseback riding center on Friday. Bit By Bit is a horseback riding program in Oologah Oklahoma that helps people with special needs. Oklahoma State Representative Tammy Townley and other leaders went to check out the local non-profit...
news9.com
Tulsa Shriners Hold Fundraiser For Family Of Trash Truck Driver Who Was Hit & Killed On The Job
The Shriners are putting together a fundraiser for the family of a trash truck driver who was hit and killed on the job by a driver. Clarence Bond was married with a wife and five children when he was killed in the accident off 209th West Avenue in Sand Springs back in November.
news9.com
Tulsa Zoo Announces Newly Hatched African Penguin Chick
The Tulsa Zoo has welcomed its second African penguin chick. The zoo says it hatched on December 20th and is the sibling to River, which the public helped name. Zookeepers say the chick is growing fast and they'll send off a DNA test soon to determine the sex before introducing them to River and the rest of the penguin colony.
news9.com
Dream Center Expanding To New Location That Opens In April
The Tulsa Dream Center is expanding to help another community. The nonprofit is working to renovate a second building located on the west side of Tulsa. The West Tulsa Center will open in April and Executive Director Tim Newton says anyone interested in volunteering should head to the Tulsa Dream Center's website.
news9.com
Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle
A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Crews Contain House Fire In NE Tulsa
Tulsa Fire crews battling a house fire Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to reports of the fire near M.L.K. Jr Boulevard and East 61st Street North. Tulsa Fire Department Assistant Chief Leon Wilson said no one was inside or on the property. According to fire crews the home was connected to...
news9.com
Fulton Street Opens New Kiosk At Tulsa International Airport
The local Fulton Street Books and Coffee is the only black-owned brick and mortar bookstore in Tulsa and will soon have a kiosk at Tulsa International Airport. The bookstore was founded by Onikah Asamoa Caesar in July of 2020, and she said she's always dreamed of being able to expand.
news9.com
Missing Person Search Canceled In Tulsa After Being Found
The search for a missing person in Tulsa ended Saturday night after originally being reported as a missing child. Tulsa Police were searching for a missing girl that reportedly left a restaurant alone, but the subject was found in a hotel room nearby. The search was near 49th and Harvard.
news9.com
Coweta Author Shares Stories From Pearl Harbor Survivors In Book
The untold stories of Pearl Harbor survivors are being shared through a new book written by a Coweta veteran. His book is called “Pearl Harbor: Remember How We Served and Survived December 7th 1941.”. Author Shannon Cooper says the purpose of his book is to share stories and memories...
news9.com
3 Hospitalized After Crash In Tulsa, TPD Says
A two-car crash in Tulsa on Saturday sent three people to the hospital and two of them are in critical condition, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD said the crash happened on E. 21st St. near S. Pittsburg Ave. at about 3 p.m. Responding officers said a white Ford...
news9.com
Fitness Studio Owner Helping Others With Weight Loss Journey
A Tulsa woman says heart disease runs in her family and she's doing what she can to stay healthy. Marquita Owens has lost seventy pounds since starting her weight loss journey. "I was getting ready to turn forty and I was tired of the whole loose weight, gain weight series,...
news9.com
Watch: PBR's 'Unleash The Beast' Returns To Tulsa
This weekend, Professional Bull Riders, PBR, "Unleash The Beast" event will kick off at Tulsa's BOK Center for a nearly sold-out competition. Forty of the world's top bull riders will be competing in the arena on their latest tour stop all vying for the champion title. The arena is prepped...
news9.com
Fire Crews Battle Apartment Fire In SE Tulsa
Fire crews battle an apartment fire in southeast Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The blaze was reported at a complex located near East 95th Street and South 90th Avenue. The Tulsa Fire Department said a second floor balcony was on fire, no injuries reported. This is a developing story…
news9.com
Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Retrieves Injured Bald Eagle
The Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation received a call about an injured bald eagle near Checotah, Oklahoma. When Game Warden Jake Rowland arrived the bald eagle had a clear wing injury. After a few minutes of “catch me if you can”, Jake was finally able to retrieve the eagle and...
news9.com
Tracking A Friday Morning Clipper
TULSA, Okla. - Some mist and spotty showers are possible across parts of Green Country as temperatures fall on Friday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mixture of light rain and mist changing to some flurries or light snow showers will remain early...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Works To Repair Hundreds Of Potholes
Drivers said potholes are all over Green Country and causing everything from tire blowouts to minor crashes. The city said it's been at work all week trying to repair the hundreds of potholes after the ice and rain. Meanwhile, drivers are dealing with the bumpy roads. Laura Thorpe braved the...
news9.com
House Fire In Tulsa Sends 1 To Hospital With 'Serious Injuries,' TFD Says
A Sunday morning house fire sent one person to the hospital with "serious injuries," according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Fire crews responded to a home at E. 31st St. N. and Frankfort Pl. just after 5 a.m. where firefighters saw flames coming from the attic. During a search and...
Comments / 2