ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras in work zones

By Kristen Eskow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZPUM_0kf7TJx400

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana is a step closer to allowing speed cameras in work zones.

The proposal has been discussed for several years , but it’s the first time it ever got a vote in the full House, which passed the bill 70-28.

Advocates say the measure would protect construction workers and drivers going through work zones.

Metro Diner opens in Terre Haute

Dennis DeMoss, a superintendent for Rieth-Riley Construction Co., testified at the Statehouse last week to encourage lawmakers to pass the bill. He lost his 24-year-old son Coty, also a construction worker, in work zone on Interstate 69 in 2014.

“He was full of life, real fun to be around, always got family together,” DeMoss said.

In the work zone, the speed limit had been reduced to 55 miles per hour. The car that hit his son was going 80 miles per hour, DeMoss added.

“If he would’ve been running 55… he still may have lived,” he said.

House Bill 1015 launches a pilot program that would allow speed cameras in four work zones across the state.

The technology would take a picture of your license plate if you’re going 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, and you would receive a ticket in the mail.

On the first violation, drivers receive a warning. A second offense results in a $75 fine. For additional violations, the fine jumps to $150.

“We have to do something to get people to slow down,” said State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie), who has pushed for the pilot program for several years . “And if this what it takes, I think we should take the opportunity over the next four years and take a look at are we having an impact with it.”

But a few Democrats and several Republicans voted against the idea.

Two arrested for burglary, catalytic converter theft in Terre Haute

“You need to have discernment,” said State Rep. Mike Speedy (R-Indianapolis). “You need to have the presence of a vehicle.”

Speedy said he agrees drivers need to slow down, but he argues stepping up police patrols is a better solution.

“We should build right in the contracts whatever’s necessary to have an off-duty law enforcement officer from any agency police the construction zones to keep the speeds down,” Speedy said.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where a very similar bill passed last year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WTWO/WAWV

New Illinois bill would require EMS workers to wear body cameras

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More emergency services workers in Illinois may be required to wear body cameras. A new bill sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) would require the use of body cameras by EMS workers supplied by their employer to film all their interactions with members of the public. All ambulances would also have […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission

The state’s top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Todd Rokita, will face the judgment of the Indiana Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission.    FOX59 received confirmation of the matter before the commission this afternoon. A woman at the Washington law offices of Schaerr Jaffe acknowledged that managing partner Gene Schaerr has been retained by the Indiana […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Senator Fetterman discharged from hospital, no signs of stroke or seizure

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been released from the George Washington University Hospital after being admitted on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded. According to Fetterman’s Communications Director, Joe Calvello, Fetterman was discharged on Friday evening after multiple tests ruled out both a stroke and seizure. “John is looking forward to spending some time […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

DOJ recovers additional classified document from Pence’s home

Federal investigators found one additional document with classified markings during a search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home on Friday. The Justice Department conducted a search of Pence’s home roughly three weeks after his attorney notified the National Archives that they had discovered about a dozen documents with classified markings there. The search […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Classified document discovered during search at Pence’s home, spokesman says

CARMEL, Ind. — Federal authorities found an additional document with classified markings at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence during a Friday search. That’s according to a spokesperson for Pence. Investigators spent about five hours at the former vice president’s Indiana home to look for any potential classified documents at the location. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s representatives during Reeves’ most recent hearing […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

How outside groups are boosting DeSantis before a possible 2024 bid

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) may still be months away from announcing a 2024 presidential bid, but multiple outside groups are putting in the work in the meantime to make sure he can hit the ground running. Three different super PACs have emerged in recent months backing DeSantis as a 2024 candidate. The goal, according […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

The Memo: Trump and Biden find common enemy in DeSantis

President Biden and former President Trump have found at least one common foe: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Biden traveled to DeSantis’s home state of Florida on Thursday, just two days after his State of the Union address. There, the president criticized DeSantis for the governor’s failure to expand Medicaid under the terms of the Affordable […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska

The U.S. military on Friday took down an object flying over Alaskan airspace days after shooting down a Chinese spy balloon along the South Carolina coast, the White House confirmed. John Kirby, a national security spokesperson for the White House, said the Defense Department was tracking a “high-altitude object” over Alaska at 40,000 feet that […]
ALASKA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy