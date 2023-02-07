‘Flowers & Firefighters for a Cure’ supports Templeton stairclimb team

Templeton Fire Department Firefighter Brandon Wall climbs stairs in full fire gear in a prior year’s climb. Photo courtesy of Brandon Wall.

Stairclimb is the world’s largest ‘on air’ stair climb which consists of climbing 69 floors in full structural firefighting gear

– On March 12, the Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will be traveling up to Seattle to participate in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Firefighter Stairclimb.

The LLS Firefighter Stairclimb is the world’s largest “on air” stair climb which consists of climbing 69 floors in full structural firefighting gear. The LLS Firefighter Stairclimb will be taking place at the Columbia Center located in downtown Seattle. This year the Templeton Stairclimb Team is climbing in honor of 7-year-old Mason Watson of Templeton who is currently battling leukemia, and all others throughout our community battling cancer.

The Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will be doing its 7th annual Firefighters & Flowers for a Cure fundraiser this year.

Templeton’s finest will be selling flowers for Valentine’s Day at three locations:

Templeton Legion Hall located at 805 S. Main Street, Templeton – Open: Saturday, Feb. 11 through Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. until dark. Templeton Fire Station located at 206 5th Street, Templeton – Open: Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (during Farmers Market). Barrel House Brewing located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles – Open: Saturday & Sunday, Feb. 11 & 12 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. or sell-out.

100% of the profits go directly to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.