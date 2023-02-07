ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What was the first Super Bowl 57 commercial 2023?

First, before we reveal what commercial aired first during the Super Bowl, we should explain what we consider “first” and that’s a bit different depending on who you ask. We consider the first commercial to air during the first commercial break after the first play of the game. Some other sites might consider the first commercial the first one that airs after 6 pm ET (the official channel start time) or the first commercial that airs after the coin toss. But for the sake of this story, it’s the one that aired right after the Eagles’ opening drive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FanSided

Twitter reacts to Breaking Bad reunion in Super Bowl commercial

Twitter reacts to Breaking Bad reunion in Super Bowl commercial. It’s been almost 10 years since “Breaking Bad” aired its series finale (Sept. 29, 2013) but the fandom of one of the greatest shows ever, lives on. There’s been a series of spin-off shows and movies, all as equally as good so when the iconic Winnebago flashed on the screen during the Super Bowl 57 commercials, Twitter absolutely lost its mind.
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy