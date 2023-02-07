ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Theft From Vehicle, Credit Card Fraud

Police in Takoma Park are investigating the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card stolen from a vehicle Friday morning. Officers responded at approximately 11:02 a.m. Friday to the 6400 block of New Hampshire Ave. in reference to a report of theft from a vehicle, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. The victim’s vehicle was parked near a food truck at the gas station. She witnessed one suspect open her front passenger door and steal property. After entering a black sedan, the suspect fled to the District of Columbia.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

D.C. Teen Arrested in Strong-Arm Carjacking

Takoma Park Police say that a D.C. teen has been arrested in connection with a strong-arm carjacking that occurred Thursday evening. Officers responded at approximately 7:32 p.m. Thursday to the area of Westmoreland Ave. and Carroll Ave. for a report of a carjacking, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. In his parked vehicle on Westmoreland Ave., the victim was working when he was approached by three suspects who walked from Carroll Ave. onto Westmoreland Ave. As the suspects approached the driver’s side door, they opened it and ordered the victim to exit. The victim complied and the three suspects fled in the vehicle towards Carroll Ave. and made a right turn.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Strong-Arm Carjacking in Takoma Park

Police in Takoma Park are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a strong-arm carjacking that occurred Thursday evening. Officers responded at approximately 7:32 p.m. Thursday to the area of Westmoreland Ave. and Carroll Ave. for a report of a carjacking, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. In his parked vehicle on Westmoreland Ave., the victim was working when he was approached by three suspects who walked from Carroll Ave. onto Westmoreland Ave. As the suspects approached the driver’s side door, they opened it and ordered the victim to exit. The victim complied and the three suspects fled in the vehicle towards Carroll Ave. and made a right turn.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WUSA9

Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
WJLA

Woman kidnapped at gunpoint, robbed of $8K in DC; suspects wanted: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are trying to track down two people accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m., the woman was walking along the 1500 block of Park Road when a person in a green minivan asked her for directions.
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Frederick Police Seeking Public’s Assistance In Identifying Suspects In Two Recent Robberies

Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects in two recent robberies in the city. In the one which occurred on January 16th at 7:38 AM in the 1300 block of North East Street, a suspect is seen in a surveillance photo wearing gray sweatpants, white shoes, a black hoodie, orange gloves and a black hat.
FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Police Pursuing Leads After 14-Year-Old Shot In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Suspect Apprehend For First-Degree Assault Case; Violated Probation

WALDORF, Md. – On February 5 at 4:43 p.m., officers responded to the 11300 block of Golden Eagle Place in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related dispute / altercation. When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who had clear and visible injuries. The suspect, Andre Joseph Burch, 29, of Waldorf fled the scene prior to police arrival.
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

Teens Busted While Driving Stolen Kia In Capitol Heights: Police

Two teens have been arrested after they were caught driving a Kia that had been reported stolen in Prince George's County, authorities say. Tyree Pearson, 19, and Kevin Hawkins, 18, were busted after police noticed the Kia, which had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction, around 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA

Police release photos of suspects in double shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating two suspects they say are connected to a shooting that left two men injured in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

