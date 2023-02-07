Read full article on original website
Police Investigating Theft From Vehicle, Credit Card Fraud
Police in Takoma Park are investigating the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card stolen from a vehicle Friday morning. Officers responded at approximately 11:02 a.m. Friday to the 6400 block of New Hampshire Ave. in reference to a report of theft from a vehicle, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. The victim’s vehicle was parked near a food truck at the gas station. She witnessed one suspect open her front passenger door and steal property. After entering a black sedan, the suspect fled to the District of Columbia.
D.C. Teen Arrested in Strong-Arm Carjacking
Takoma Park Police say that a D.C. teen has been arrested in connection with a strong-arm carjacking that occurred Thursday evening. Officers responded at approximately 7:32 p.m. Thursday to the area of Westmoreland Ave. and Carroll Ave. for a report of a carjacking, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. In his parked vehicle on Westmoreland Ave., the victim was working when he was approached by three suspects who walked from Carroll Ave. onto Westmoreland Ave. As the suspects approached the driver’s side door, they opened it and ordered the victim to exit. The victim complied and the three suspects fled in the vehicle towards Carroll Ave. and made a right turn.
$10,000 Reward Offered in Fatal Shooting of Mobile Mechanic
Takoma Park Police are again asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred at Advance Auto Parts last July. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and/or the indictment of those responsible for the shooting.
Mistaken Identity: Wrong Man Shot By Police During Assault Investigation In DC Busted With Coke
Drug charges have been filed against a man in Washington, DC after he was shot by police and caught with cocaine while officers were investigating an alleged assault on Friday morning, officials said. DC residents Steven Shaw, 38, and Wallace Lewis, 59, are both facing charges for an incident that...
Police Investigating Strong-Arm Carjacking in Takoma Park
Police in Takoma Park are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a strong-arm carjacking that occurred Thursday evening. Officers responded at approximately 7:32 p.m. Thursday to the area of Westmoreland Ave. and Carroll Ave. for a report of a carjacking, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. In his parked vehicle on Westmoreland Ave., the victim was working when he was approached by three suspects who walked from Carroll Ave. onto Westmoreland Ave. As the suspects approached the driver’s side door, they opened it and ordered the victim to exit. The victim complied and the three suspects fled in the vehicle towards Carroll Ave. and made a right turn.
Suspects Sought in Series of Food Truck Robberies
Police in Takoma Park and Montgomery County are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a series of food truck robberies. The robberies began last month, according to an MCPD news release. On Monday, Jan. 23, officers from the 4th District responded to Elvira’s Kitchen food truck in...
WJLA
Man shot by officer in SE DC, police seeking woman who drove off from scene: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday morning, authorities said. Around 10 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a woman who had been stuck by a metal pipe in the 1300 block of Goodhope Road Southeast, according to MPD Police Chief Robert Contee.
PWC Teen Girl Who Pepper-Sprayed Classmates Gets Hit With Felony Charge
A 15-year-old girl has been hit with a felony charge after an argument in a school bathroom went haywire, police say.The teenage student was reportedly arguing with two other 15-year-old girls when the incident occurred inside of a bathroom at Woodbridge High School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to…
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
fox5dc.com
Sterling woman who robbed Family Dollar and Little Caesars at gunpoint arrested: police
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Sterling woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities say she robbed two businesses at gunpoint months ago. Briar K. Ford, 34, is accused of robbing the Family Dollar on Enterprise Street in Sterling on November 27, 2022. The next day, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says she held up a Little Caesars on the same street.
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
WJLA
Man arrested after hiding in CVS until closing, fleeing with several items: Fairfax police
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A man was arrested for allegedly staying in a Fairfax CVS store after hours and fleeing with several items, authorities said. On Jan. 20, just before 5 a.m. offciers with the Fairfax City Police Department responded to 11003 Main Street, CVS, for a report of a burglary.
WJLA
Woman kidnapped at gunpoint, robbed of $8K in DC; suspects wanted: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are trying to track down two people accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m., the woman was walking along the 1500 block of Park Road when a person in a green minivan asked her for directions.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Seeking Public’s Assistance In Identifying Suspects In Two Recent Robberies
Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects in two recent robberies in the city. In the one which occurred on January 16th at 7:38 AM in the 1300 block of North East Street, a suspect is seen in a surveillance photo wearing gray sweatpants, white shoes, a black hoodie, orange gloves and a black hat.
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
Bay Net
Police Pursuing Leads After 14-Year-Old Shot In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived...
Bay Net
Waldorf Suspect Apprehend For First-Degree Assault Case; Violated Probation
WALDORF, Md. – On February 5 at 4:43 p.m., officers responded to the 11300 block of Golden Eagle Place in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related dispute / altercation. When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who had clear and visible injuries. The suspect, Andre Joseph Burch, 29, of Waldorf fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Teens Busted While Driving Stolen Kia In Capitol Heights: Police
Two teens have been arrested after they were caught driving a Kia that had been reported stolen in Prince George's County, authorities say. Tyree Pearson, 19, and Kevin Hawkins, 18, were busted after police noticed the Kia, which had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction, around 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
WUSA
Police release photos of suspects in double shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating two suspects they say are connected to a shooting that left two men injured in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of...
