Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Chiefs QB Mahomes and Eagles QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Are Any Cast Members Eagles Fans in Real Life?
When the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, some of the 'It's Always Sunny' cast will be rooting them on.
NBC Philadelphia
‘I'm Ambivalent About the Poles': Philly Mayor Talks Greased Poles, Super Bowl Plans
Kenney talks Super Bowl celebration plans, parade, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With five days to go until the Eagles face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney took some Birds-related questions Tuesday and managed to avoid giving Kansas City any bulletin board material. Kenney,...
Drexel Hill Couple Offers Eagles Attire in Hopes of Uniting Us
A Drexel Hill couple is hoping our mutual support of the Philadelphia Eagles will bring us together, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. John and Doreen Leister, owners of the custom-designed attire store Divided Equals Zero have designed a Philadelphia Eagles-themed line of hats and shirts as part of a mission to find common ground.
10 fantastic Philly cheesesteaks for Eagles fans in Colorado (or anyone else)
Are you ready to rumble? Super Bowl LVII is this weekend, and it’s a monumental matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Some of the biggest storylines this year are: this is the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes; it’s also the first in which two brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, will battle it out (I wouldn’t want to be at their next Thanksgiving); Rihanna makes a comeback with her halftime show; and Coors airs its...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
7 Iconic Philly Foods to Devour on Super Bowl Sunday
Cheesesteaks are only the beginning.
South Philly bar that has gained a reputation amongst Chiefs fans announces it will be closed Super Bowl Sunday
Patrons of Big Charlie’s Saloon in South Philadelphia were gearing up to witness their beloved Kansas City Chiefs face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. Instead, the establishment, lovingly dubbed “Arrowhead East” will sit empty. In a sea of Kelly Green, Big Charlie’s is a...
FOX43.com
Superfan prepares for 26th Super Bowl
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For many people, a trip to the Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Say that to Larry Spegar of Jessup, and he'll say he's en route to have 26 of them. "Now, this year, 2023, with Super Bowl 57, will be 26 years in a...
There's An Eagles Fan Club In This Arizona Bar That's 'Better Than Philly'
"You do it better here than you do in Philly."
FOX43.com
The Letter, what it means for fans & mailbag questions
The hosts dig into the letter sent by John Tortorella on behalf of the Flyers to Season Ticket members. What does the messaging mean?
FOX43.com
Version 1.0 of projecting Philadelphia's 2023 Opening Day roster | Locked On Phillies
Connor breaks down his first projection for the Philadelphia Phillies 26 Man Roster for Opening Day 2023! Who will make the squad as outfield depth?
Pa. dairy farmers name newborn cows after Eagles players, dress them in jerseys for Super Bowl prep
A Pennsylvania dairy farm run by Eagles fans is now home to a team of their own, with a bovine squad that pays homage to the Philly team’s upcoming Super Bowl appearance. Jared Kurtz, a dairy farmer at Kurtland Farms in Elverson, joined with his family to adorn several newborn calves at their farm in green and white jackets that spell out the word Eagles to help hype themselves up for Sunday’s big game.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Twinning: Springfield (Delco.) boys, girls programs feature unique bond
Take a peek at the Springfield (Delco.) boys and girls basketball rosters, and it doesn’t take long to notice something a little unusual. There’s Kaitlyn Kearney, a senior on the girls’ squad, and Keagan Kearney, a senior on the boys. Right below them on their respective rosters are Anabel Kreydt and Aidan Kreydt, respectively, two more seniors. Keep looking, and you’ll see Colin Treude, a junior on the boys’ roster…and Erin Treude, another junior, on the girls’ side.
Delaware County company selling Eagles bracelets for good cause
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- As Super Bowl LVII draws closer, it's not only Philadelphia Eagles jerseys that are in high demand, but also Birds jewelry. One Delaware County company is selling bracelets to support its favorite team and a local charity.When sisters Ava Marie and Sophia De Guio aren't at school, they're busy making Eagles bracelets and shipping them to customers all over the country ahead of Super Bowl LVII."Ever since we made the playoffs and we're going to the Super Bowl," Ava Marie De Guiro said, "I think we've gotten a bunch of more orders."So far, the girls, ages...
Space in high demand at Philadelphia bars for Super Bowl Sunday
Center City Philadelphia sports bars — especially the ones closest to Broad Street — are expected to be packed on Super Bowl Sunday. Bar and restaurant managers are doing a lot of planning for the big game between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Eagles Fans in Eagleville Gets Electrified with Excitement for Super Bowl LVII
The Roberts Family in Eagleville is at it again with a high-tech celebration of a beloved local sports team. Eagles fans in Eagleville? Who would have thought!. But they’re there, blazing away. The Joe Roberts family — who, last Oct. lit up their Eagleville home with a computer-controlled, music-driven...
FOX43.com
Jarred Vanderbilt's name keeps floating around as a Philadelphia trade target | Locked On 76ers
Jazz power forward Jarred Vanderbilt's name keeps popping up as the 76ers' trade target. Devon Givens and Keith Pompey talk about that and more.
Big Game Bound: Live from Philadelphia
A replay of the livestream will be added above. (WHTM) – For the second time in six seasons the Philadelphia Eagles are playing for a championship. This time they have a new head coach, a new quarterback, and only eight players returning from the franchise’s first Super Bowl. abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube is live […]
FOX43.com
Friendly Super Bowl wager could bring Pennsylvania delicacies to Missouri
PHOENIX — The Birds aren't the only assets that might be flying back to Pennsylvania after the Super Bowl. The Pennsylvania and Missouri Chambers of Commerce and Industry have entered into a friendly wager based on the results of the big game. The stakes? Coveted regional delicacies. The winning...
