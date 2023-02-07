ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Drexel Hill Couple Offers Eagles Attire in Hopes of Uniting Us

A Drexel Hill couple is hoping our mutual support of the Philadelphia Eagles will bring us together, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. John and Doreen Leister, owners of the custom-designed attire store Divided Equals Zero have designed a Philadelphia Eagles-themed line of hats and shirts as part of a mission to find common ground.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OutThere Colorado

10 fantastic Philly cheesesteaks for Eagles fans in Colorado (or anyone else)

Are you ready to rumble? Super Bowl LVII is this weekend, and it’s a monumental matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Some of the biggest storylines this year are: this is the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes; it’s also the first in which two brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, will battle it out (I wouldn’t want to be at their next Thanksgiving); Rihanna makes a comeback with her halftime show; and Coors airs its...
COLORADO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
FOX43.com

Superfan prepares for 26th Super Bowl

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For many people, a trip to the Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Say that to Larry Spegar of Jessup, and he'll say he's en route to have 26 of them. "Now, this year, 2023, with Super Bowl 57, will be 26 years in a...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. dairy farmers name newborn cows after Eagles players, dress them in jerseys for Super Bowl prep

A Pennsylvania dairy farm run by Eagles fans is now home to a team of their own, with a bovine squad that pays homage to the Philly team’s upcoming Super Bowl appearance. Jared Kurtz, a dairy farmer at Kurtland Farms in Elverson, joined with his family to adorn several newborn calves at their farm in green and white jackets that spell out the word Eagles to help hype themselves up for Sunday’s big game.
ELVERSON, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Twinning: Springfield (Delco.) boys, girls programs feature unique bond

Take a peek at the Springfield (Delco.) boys and girls basketball rosters, and it doesn’t take long to notice something a little unusual. There’s Kaitlyn Kearney, a senior on the girls’ squad, and Keagan Kearney, a senior on the boys. Right below them on their respective rosters are Anabel Kreydt and Aidan Kreydt, respectively, two more seniors. Keep looking, and you’ll see Colin Treude, a junior on the boys’ roster…and Erin Treude, another junior, on the girls’ side.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County company selling Eagles bracelets for good cause

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- As Super Bowl LVII draws closer, it's not only Philadelphia Eagles jerseys that are in high demand, but also Birds jewelry. One Delaware County company is selling bracelets to support its favorite team and a local charity.When sisters Ava Marie and Sophia De Guio aren't at school, they're busy making Eagles bracelets and shipping them to customers all over the country ahead of Super Bowl LVII."Ever since we made the playoffs and we're going to the Super Bowl," Ava Marie De Guiro said, "I think we've gotten a bunch of more orders."So far, the girls, ages...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Big Game Bound: Live from Philadelphia

A replay of the livestream will be added above. (WHTM) – For the second time in six seasons the Philadelphia Eagles are playing for a championship. This time they have a new head coach, a new quarterback, and only eight players returning from the franchise’s first Super Bowl. abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube is live […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

