Read full article on original website
Related
Eerie Prediction About Turkey Earthquake Goes Viral
A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 1,300 people.
Dramatic video captures moment building collapses in Turkey
More than 2,300 people have been killed in Turkey and Syria, and thousands more injured, after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southern Turkey. CNN international correspondent Jomana Karadsheh has more.
Soccer Player Christian Atsu Still Missing After Being 'Pulled Out of Rubble' in Turkey, Says Agent
Atsu was reportedly rescued from a collapsed building on Monday, but his agent said he still remains missing as of Wednesday Christian Atsu, a soccer player from Ghana, has still not been located following Syria and Turkey's devastating earthquakes, according to his agent Nana Sechere. The Ghanaian Football Association said Tuesday that Atsu had been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building and was in "stable" condition. But on Wednesday, Sechere said that his client's location is currently unknown and he has yet to personally confirm that Atsu,...
Everything We Know About the Deadly Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria
At least 7,200 people have been killed as a result of the quakes, and thousands more have been injured.
Child and mother pulled from rubble ’83 hours’ after deadly Turkey earthquake
A young child and their mother were rescued alive in southern Turkey on Thursday after spending around “83 hours” trapped in rubble following earthquakes in the region, local officials said.
Powerful earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria; more than 3,400 dead
The quake, which was centered on Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, sent residents of Damascus rushing into the street and was felt as far away as Cairo and Beirut.
NBC Los Angeles
Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, in Photos
Over 5,000 people have died, with the death toll expected to rise, after powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria early Monday morning. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep near Turkey's southeastern border, followed by nearly 20 aftershocks, including a 7.5 magnitude tremor.
2,000-year-old Roman-era castle destroyed in Turkey earthquake
A 2,000-year-old castle built during the Roman Empire and, which up until Monday had stood the test of time, has been destroyed. Set on a hilltop in southeastern Turkey, the Gaziantep Castle was constructed in the 2nd and 3rd centuries before becoming a museum. But on Feb. 6, two 7-plus-magnitude earthquakes hit the region, killing more than 7,000 people in Turkey and Syria, with the death toll expected to climb. Harrowing photos shows the aftermath of the quake, which display the castle in ruins, with many of its wall collapsed and shattered. Debris had also been scattered onto the road. Until the...
Turkish Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan Confirmed Dead As Earthquake Death Toll Passes 5,000
A club statement from Yeni Malatyaspor said: "We will not forget you, beautiful person."
Alabama professor explains back-to-back earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A geology professor at the University of Alabama from Turkey has insight into the earthquakes similar to the ones that hit Turkey and Syria this week. Dr. Ibrahim Cemen said back-to-back earthquakes, like the two major ones to impact that region, happened when he studied the events back in 1999 when […]
Death toll tops 100 after devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria
A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Dozens of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Damage was sustained in Turkey's provinces of Malatya and Diyarbakir, the AP reported.
Over 50 Dead, Hundreds Trapped After Turkey, Syria Rocked By Powerful Earthquake: 'Never Felt Anything Like It'
Over 50 people died and hundreds of others were trapped under debris in southern Turkey on Monday after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 collapsed dozens of buildings. What Happened: The tremors of the massive earthquake that triggered a search for survivors under the rubble in snowy streets were felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, reported Reuters.
Live updates | Powerful quake kills scores in Turkey, Syria
The death toll is rising from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday. Scores were killed in both countries, hundreds were injured and the toll was expected to rise.Here is the latest:___Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency said the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 76 people were killed in seven Turkish provinces. The agency said 440 people were injured. The news was announced as rescuers scrambled in areas across southeast Turkey to search for people trapped in toppled apartment blocks and other buildings. Suleyman Soylu, the Turkish interior minister, called the...
Christian Atsu Still Missing After Turkey Earthquakes, According To Agent And Manager
It had been reported on Tuesday that Atsu was in hospital after being rescued from the rubble, but the player's agent said on Wednesday that his whereabouts remain unknown.
Turkey Earthquake Death Toll Likely To Be in the Thousands
More than 2,300 people have now been confirmed dead across Turkey and neighbouring Syria after a 7.8 magnitude tremor struck in the early hours of Monday.
Dozens dead after powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria
Hundreds of people have been confirmed dead after a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, leveling several buildings as people slept in their beds. Local officials reported at least 76 fatalities in Turkey and another 131 in Syria, and the devastating toll was expected to rise as rescuers frantically search for survivors trapped under the rubble. Hundreds of more people in both countries were injured, officials said. The earthquake’s center struck an area about 20 miles from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital 60 miles from the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey. It was...
The Jewish Press
Health Ministry Orders Northern Israel to Boil Water After Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Israel’s Health Ministry has ordered the residents of northern Israel to boil their water until further notice due to the series of earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. Until further notice, all water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and preparing medicines must be boiled in every town...
7.8 magnitude quake knocks down buildings in central Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shock southeast Turkey early Monday and was felt in several provinces and elsewhere in the Middle East. The quake knocked down a number of buildings, reports said. The U.S. Geological Survey said quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from...
UK will keep working with UN on Syria-Turkey earthquake response - Cleverly
ROME, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain will continue to work with the United Nations and others to support Turkey and Syria following earthquakes there, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday, describing the situation in Syria as "considerably harder."
dotesports.com
Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey
VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.
Comments / 0