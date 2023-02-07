ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soccer Player Christian Atsu Still Missing After Being 'Pulled Out of Rubble' in Turkey, Says Agent

Atsu was reportedly rescued from a collapsed building on Monday, but his agent said he still remains missing as of Wednesday Christian Atsu, a soccer player from Ghana, has still not been located following Syria and Turkey's devastating earthquakes, according to his agent Nana Sechere. The Ghanaian Football Association said Tuesday that Atsu had been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building and was in "stable" condition. But on Wednesday, Sechere said that his client's location is currently unknown and he has yet to personally confirm that Atsu,...
NBC Los Angeles

Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, in Photos

Over 5,000 people have died, with the death toll expected to rise, after powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria early Monday morning. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep near Turkey's southeastern border, followed by nearly 20 aftershocks, including a 7.5 magnitude tremor.
New York Post

2,000-year-old Roman-era castle destroyed in Turkey earthquake

A 2,000-year-old castle built during the Roman Empire and, which up until Monday had stood the test of time, has been destroyed. Set on a hilltop in southeastern Turkey, the Gaziantep Castle was constructed in the 2nd and 3rd centuries before becoming a museum. But on Feb. 6, two 7-plus-magnitude earthquakes hit the region, killing more than 7,000 people in Turkey and Syria, with the death toll expected to climb. Harrowing photos shows the aftermath of the quake, which display the castle in ruins, with many of its wall collapsed and shattered. Debris had also been scattered onto the road. Until the...
CBS 42

Alabama professor explains back-to-back earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A geology professor at the University of Alabama from Turkey has insight into the earthquakes similar to the ones that hit Turkey and Syria this week. Dr. Ibrahim Cemen said back-to-back earthquakes, like the two major ones to impact that region, happened when he studied the events back in 1999 when […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AccuWeather

Death toll tops 100 after devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria

A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Dozens of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Damage was sustained in Turkey's provinces of Malatya and Diyarbakir, the AP reported.
The Independent

Live updates | Powerful quake kills scores in Turkey, Syria

The death toll is rising from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday. Scores were killed in both countries, hundreds were injured and the toll was expected to rise.Here is the latest:___Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency said the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 76 people were killed in seven Turkish provinces. The agency said 440 people were injured. The news was announced as rescuers scrambled in areas across southeast Turkey to search for people trapped in toppled apartment blocks and other buildings. Suleyman Soylu, the Turkish interior minister, called the...
New York Post

Dozens dead after powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria

Hundreds of people have been confirmed dead after a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, leveling several buildings as people slept in their beds.  Local officials reported at least 76 fatalities in Turkey and another 131 in Syria, and the devastating toll was expected to rise as rescuers frantically search for survivors trapped under the rubble. Hundreds of more people in both countries were injured, officials said. The earthquake’s center struck an area about 20 miles from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital 60 miles from the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey. It was...
The Jewish Press

Health Ministry Orders Northern Israel to Boil Water After Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Israel’s Health Ministry has ordered the residents of northern Israel to boil their water until further notice due to the series of earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. Until further notice, all water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and preparing medicines must be boiled in every town...
Lootpress

7.8 magnitude quake knocks down buildings in central Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shock southeast Turkey early Monday and was felt in several provinces and elsewhere in the Middle East. The quake knocked down a number of buildings, reports said. The U.S. Geological Survey said quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from...
dotesports.com

Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey

VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.

