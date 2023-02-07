A 2,000-year-old castle built during the Roman Empire and, which up until Monday had stood the test of time, has been destroyed. Set on a hilltop in southeastern Turkey, the Gaziantep Castle was constructed in the 2nd and 3rd centuries before becoming a museum. But on Feb. 6, two 7-plus-magnitude earthquakes hit the region, killing more than 7,000 people in Turkey and Syria, with the death toll expected to climb. Harrowing photos shows the aftermath of the quake, which display the castle in ruins, with many of its wall collapsed and shattered. Debris had also been scattered onto the road. Until the...

2 DAYS AGO