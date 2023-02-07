ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL

PayPal, DexCom rise; Expedia, Lyft fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. PayPal Holdings Inc., up $2.38 to $80.80. The digital payments platform gave investors a strong profit forecast. DexCom Inc., up $10.65 to $117.89. The medical device company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results. Cloudflare Inc., up $1.93...
NEW YORK STATE
WRAL

In a market that's gone mad, investors can embrace these dependable stocks

CNN — Many people don't have the time or inclination to do deep research on stocks. It's often easier to buy an exchange-traded fund that owns a basket of the top blue chips, like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. Other investors like to bet on themes and memes instead of poring over a company's financial statements and regulatory filings. Hence the recent craze for momentum stocks like GameStop and AMC.

