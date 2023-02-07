ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom who read notes to visually impaired daughter for 4 years given an honorary graduation certificate

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 1, 2022. It has since been updated. The image of a mother and a daughter walking up to the stage at Sakarya University in Turkey is winning people's hearts. When Berru Merve Kul, a visually impaired 22-year-old woman, walked onto the stage during the graduation ceremony, the staff at the university also invited her mother, Havva. They felt she deserved to be up there as well, after reading her daughter's lecture notes to her during her four-year course in law and helping her with homework as well, reported BBC News. The university didn't have the resources or the infrastructure to help visually impaired students. Havva wanted her daughter to graduate and knew she had to be there by her side every day to help her.
Georgia school board refuses the resignation of outed superintendent. Community in full support.

"Cheers erupted among hundreds of students and other community members and colleagues who gathered in support." It should go without saying that having your private business shared with people you didn't consent to hearing about it can be upsetting. But imagine having it shared publicly, with the entire town after you took on a prominent role. It would be devastating. Except what happened to Dawn Clements, interim superintendent of Ben Hill County Georgia, was even more upsetting. Someone publicly outed her as gay.
Alabama community rallies around author after school district cancels Black History Month event

There's something special about having a book read to you by the actual author. It means a lot to adults, so one can only imagine how children feel when they find out that the person preparing to read them a story is the person who wrote it. It's a small piece of childhood magic that never really goes away.That's exactly the treat that several classrooms were primed to get when award-winning children's book author Derrick Barnes was scheduled to read to students at three schools in the Hoover City Schools public school district near Birmingham, Alabama. It's an event that was inquired about back in April 2022, nearly a full year in advance to ensure the author would be available for February. But just days before the start of Black History Month, the superintendent of Hoover City Schools abruptly canceled the scheduled readings. The cancellation came as a surprise to Barnes, his team, as well as the parents and teachers within Hoover City Schools. The superintendent of the school district, Dee Fowler, cited one parent's concerns about the visits and the author's "controversial ideas." Fowler also stated there were contract issues, according to CNN.
