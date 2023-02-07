76ers Rival Rumors: Nets Discussed Ben Simmons Deal With Raptors?

Ben Simmons was rumored to be in a possible trade offer to the Raptors.

When the trade deadline approached during the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers had to find a way to dish out their disgruntled three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons. On the day of the deadline, the Sixers struck a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to swap stars Simmons and James Harden , along with other compensation coming from both sides.

One year later, it’s clear which team got the better centerpiece of the trade. For the Sixers, Harden’s appeared in 36 games this season, averaging 21 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists while knocking down 39 percent of his threes.

Meanwhile, Simmons is averaging seven points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 37 games. As Simmons has yet to revert back to the old form that’s helped him become an All-Star in three of the previous four years he’s played, it seems the Nets are open to the idea of potentially moving Simmons.

The Latest on Trade Talks Between Brooklyn and Toronto

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently reported that the Nets have an interest in Toronto Raptors standout Pascal Siakam. As the Raptors could potentially end up becoming sellers before Thursday’s deadline, they have a couple of prospects that could interest contenders, including Siakam.

“The Brooklyn Nets have expressed interest in trading for Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, league sources told HoopsHype. Brooklyn’s interest in Siakam was first reported by Marc Stein .… “At last year’s trade deadline, the Raptors offered a first-round pick in an attempt to acquire Claxton and have since kept an eye on the rising center. Nets forward Ben Simmons and several first-round draft picks have also been discussed in trade conversations with the Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype.”

The Nets have a lot going on at the moment. Late last week, their All-Star guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade for the second time this year. This time around, his wish was granted, as Irving was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend.

Now, Brooklyn is looking for a couple of follow-up moves to continue building on their championship odds. With Simmons struggling to have a major impact more than halfway through his first season in Brooklyn as his past struggles remain common even with the change of scenery he received, there could be a chance Simmons is moved for the second time in his career.

The former Sixers guard will be a name to keep an eye on as the deadline approaches.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .