Round Rock, TX

virtualbx.com

New Business Park Coming to Southeast Austin

Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the proposed project by Jackson Shaw. Austin (Travis County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, plans to transform more than 67 acres in Southeast Austin into a new urban industrial business park. Located at the northeast corner of...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently

Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

IBM Austin expected move to new hub by 2027

IBM’s location in northwest Austin, 11400 Burnet Road, has been operational since before the Domain was constructed. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) A new IBM campus is coming to Austin, and the company expects to move its Austin employees to it by 2027. “This is an opportunity to create a modern...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Restaurant led by six-time James Beard-nominated chef Steve McHugh now open in downtown Austin

Luminaire’s menu features seasonal Texas fare, including charcuterie, sandwiches, burgers and salads. (Courtesy Mary Whitten) San Antonio chef Steve McHugh opened his first Austin restaurant, Luminaire, and bar, Las Bis, on Feb. 1. The restaurant’s menu features seasonal Texas fare, with burgers, salads and charcuterie boards for every time...
AUSTIN, TX
92.9 NIN

WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin

I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Here come the homebuyers again!

DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
DALLAS, TX
dailytrib.com

HCM Surgery Center in Marble Falls closing in March

Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center in Marble Falls will close its doors on March 31. The center at 204 Gateway North is no longer matching the needs of residents, according to an evaluation by officials at Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, which owns the clinic. The surgery center offers...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed, man injured following North Austin domestic dispute

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A young woman is dead, and a man is injured after a domestic dispute and hostage situation in North Austin, near Pflugerville. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Amanda Lombard’s security cameras captured an argument outside her neighbor's home. The argument was so loud Austin police were called.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone nearly a week without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband, who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," Evans said. As...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Disaster declaration extended to May for Lakeway

Lakeway leaders extended the city's emergency declaration through May 3. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) The city of Lakeway issued a disaster declaration through midnight May 3 to allow Lakeway residents time to file damage claims and for the city to receive outside help from the city of Austin and Travis County, Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore said.
LAKEWAY, TX

