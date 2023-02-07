Read full article on original website
New Business Park Coming to Southeast Austin
Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the proposed project by Jackson Shaw. Austin (Travis County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, plans to transform more than 67 acres in Southeast Austin into a new urban industrial business park. Located at the northeast corner of...
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently
Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
St. David’s Georgetown advances surgical technology
Dr. Zachary Crislip, chair of surgery at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital, and his team use the Da Vinci Surgical Robot to perform minimally invasive procedures. (Courtesy St. David’s Georgetown Hospital) More surgical patients will be able to receive care at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital as the facility upgrades...
Austin café sells $150-per-cup coffee
“When you have got the best coffees in the country that grows the best coffee in the world, you know whatever hits the top of that, is going to be something insane.”
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
IBM Austin expected move to new hub by 2027
IBM’s location in northwest Austin, 11400 Burnet Road, has been operational since before the Domain was constructed. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) A new IBM campus is coming to Austin, and the company expects to move its Austin employees to it by 2027. “This is an opportunity to create a modern...
Restaurant led by six-time James Beard-nominated chef Steve McHugh now open in downtown Austin
Luminaire’s menu features seasonal Texas fare, including charcuterie, sandwiches, burgers and salads. (Courtesy Mary Whitten) San Antonio chef Steve McHugh opened his first Austin restaurant, Luminaire, and bar, Las Bis, on Feb. 1. The restaurant’s menu features seasonal Texas fare, with burgers, salads and charcuterie boards for every time...
Shelter in place lifted at ACC Cypress Creek after reports of armed person
The order came as a precautionary measure at 12 p.m. Wednesday amid reports of an armed person near campus.
Austin’s ‘Heritage Tree’ rules unclear for homeowners seeking to trim branches
Last week's ice storm felled many trees and dropped branches, sometimes pulling down power lines and blocking accessways, leading to questions about preventative trimming.
Round Rock, Austin ISDs expected to pay teachers for winter storm school closures
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Now that last week's ice storm has come and gone, Central Texas school districts are looking to make sure teachers will still get paid for the days that the storm canceled class. Round Rock ISD's Board of Trustees is expected to adopt an emergency resolution...
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
Here come the homebuyers again!
DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
Catfish Parlour celebrating 15-year anniversary in Georgetown
Catfish Parlour in Georgetown is celebrating its 15-year anniversary Feb. 8. (Courtesy Catfish Parlour) Catfish Parlour, 4159 Williams Drive, Georgetown, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary Feb. 8. The seafood restaurant was originally established in 1973, when David Kerbow opened the North Austin location 50 years ago. While that location closed...
HCM Surgery Center in Marble Falls closing in March
Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center in Marble Falls will close its doors on March 31. The center at 204 Gateway North is no longer matching the needs of residents, according to an evaluation by officials at Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, which owns the clinic. The surgery center offers...
Popshelf now providing affordably priced household goods in Northwest Austin
Popshelf first opened in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2020 and is a spinoff of Dollar General, a national chain that sells snacks, beauty, cleaning and household items for around $1. Popshelf’s price range is around $5 or below. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf, a spinoff of Dollar General with everything $5 and...
Woman killed, man injured following North Austin domestic dispute
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A young woman is dead, and a man is injured after a domestic dispute and hostage situation in North Austin, near Pflugerville. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Amanda Lombard’s security cameras captured an argument outside her neighbor's home. The argument was so loud Austin police were called.
Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone nearly a week without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband, who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," Evans said. As...
Disaster declaration extended to May for Lakeway
Lakeway leaders extended the city's emergency declaration through May 3. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) The city of Lakeway issued a disaster declaration through midnight May 3 to allow Lakeway residents time to file damage claims and for the city to receive outside help from the city of Austin and Travis County, Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore said.
New contract for Heritage Trail West under consideration by Round Rock officials
The Heritage Trail West project will connect the approximately 1-mile span between Chisholm Trail Road and North Mays Street along Brushy Creek. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) City officials will have the opportunity during a Feb. 9 meeting to take additional steps to ensure the completion of the Heritage Trail West project...
