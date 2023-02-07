Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pagosadailypost.com
EDITORIAL: Archuleta BOCC to Interview Health Department Candidates Today and Tomorrow
PHOTO: Archuleta County Health District Investigative Committee chair Mozhdeh Bruss (left) and SJBPH Board of Health member Karin Daniels, October 2021. Courtesy UnitedForFreedom.us. At a special meeting yesterday, the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners agreed to form two committees to work on the creation of a new Archuleta County Health...
pagosadailypost.com
SENIOR CENTER NEWS: Legal Services Presentation Next Wednesday
The Archuleta County community is invited to a public meeting on Wednesday, February 15 at 9:30am at the Pagosa Senior Center to listen to an overview on free legal services available for seniors in southwest Colorado and how to apply for Colorado Legal Services programs. There will be a Q&A session about the programs and resources available but no legal advice will be provided as part of this presentation.
pagosadailypost.com
Audubon Christmas Bird Count Logs 4,432 Sightings
Participants in the 123rd Christmas Bird Count (CBC), conducted on December 17, 2022, here in Archuleta County, logged 4,432 total observed birds, spanning 68 species. 76 participants logged some 31 miles on foot, 29 hours at feeders and 447 miles by car as they scoured a 15-mile diameter circle with the center point being the transfer station along County Road 500.
Tripadvisor ranks Colorado mountain city on 2023 list of 'trending destinations'
Tripadvisor has published their 2023 list of 'trending' United States destinations and one Colorado spot was ranked among a total of 15 places. "From lesser-known cities to new escapes, these places are on the up and up. You heard it here first," wrote the publication about the list. Ranking 12th...
3 of world's best places to ski are in Colorado, says Tripadvisor
According to Tripadvisor, three of the world's 'best places to ski' are located in Colorado. On the company's list of the 20 'best places to ski' around the globe, Breckenridge ranked 11th and Vail ranked 17th – no big shocker there. What may come as a surprise to some Coloradans was Durango's even-higher rank of 10th. After all, while many Front Rangers and out-of-state tourists plan to take to the slopes in the Centennial State's Central Mountain region, this smaller ski city in southwest Colorado tends to go overlooked.
pagosadailypost.com
Judge Asked to Appoint Third-Party ‘Receiver’ in Health District Dissolution
San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH), in coordination with Archuleta and La Plata counties, has filed an action requesting a judge appoint a third-party receiver to assist with the dissolution of SJBPH and the transition to single-county health agencies that will be operational on January 1, 2024. The receiver will serve to oversee the transition and assist with disposition of assets, liabilities and other financial components of the dissolution.
pagosadailypost.com
Local Health Agencies to Address Interior Air Quality with Grant Funds
San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) and Cottonwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare have been awarded funding to begin addressing air quality, extreme heat, and infection control in long-term care facilities and indoor public spaces in La Plata and Archuleta counties. Through this program, Cottonwood will be a demonstration site for improvements that better control respiratory infection risk, improve indoor air quality, and prepare the facility for a wildfire or extreme heat wave. SJBPH and community partners will bring lessons learned from these projects to other facilities and local building professionals later in 2023.
Comments / 0