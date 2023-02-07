Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away HomesAsh JurbergTexas State
Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
Remodeled downtown San Antonio hotel's new name is nostalgic nod
"Plaza" has been in the name since the hotel first opened in 1979.
KSAT 12
San Antonio resident wins $1 million from scratch-off bought at tax center in South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – A lucky San Antonio resident won $1 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game purchased at a tax center inside South Park Mall. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winning $1,000,000 Crossword ticket was purchased at the Electronic Tax Center Check CA at 2310 S.W. Military Drive.
Longtime San Antonio nightspot Bar America changes ownership after four generations
Owner Brian Correa Correa said he’s looking forward to leaving the business in the hands of the team behind Bang Bang Bar and The Dogfather.
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated Online
That's the question being debated by people on the San Antonio forum on Reddit, and there seems to be a general condense on the worst few. User reptocraddick asked, "what's your least favorite road in the city, and why is it Bandera?" While the cheeky question alluded to their answer, other people soon weighed in.
San Antonio Pizzeria Serves Up Revenge On Your Ex!
Ah Valentine's Day, a special day to spend time with the one you love, but what if the one you love broke up with you right before the big day? Or, he or she decided to run off with someone else? What do you do?!. Well, one option, if you...
Highly-anticipated San Antonio cebichería Leche de Tigre to open its doors Feb. 24
The new cebichería will also house a bar dedicated to Peru's national spirit, Pisco.
tourcounsel.com
Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
KSAT 12
3 San Antonio restaurants make Yelp list of ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas’
SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, especially at three San Antonio restaurants that made Yelp’s list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”. Yelp released the list of 20 restaurants on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day — though good luck finding a reservation, as these eateries are highly rated.
San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept
Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murry plan to transform the mid-century modern building into a bar called Jackie's Desert Rose.
foxsanantonio.com
ChatGPT's five legendary San Antonio restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – We asked ChatGPT for five legendary restaurants in San Antonio – and to tell us a little about each. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is a legendary Mexican restaurant that has been serving traditional Tex-Mex cuisine since 1941. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, it is considered a staple of San Antonio's vibrant cultural heritage. From its famous breakfast plates to its signature margaritas, Mi Tierra is a must-visit for anyone looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavor.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in robbery of Macy’s at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of a department store inside Ingram Park Mall. The incident occurred on Jan. 12 at a Macy’s department store in the 6300 block of Northwest Loop 410, on the city’s West Side.
KSAT 12
Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
KSAT 12
Check out impressive ‘Encanto’-themed birthday party for San Antonio 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO – Move aside princess parties. A San Antonio mom pulled off a very impressive “Encanto”-themed party for her 6-year-old daughter. The party took place over the summer but the girl’s mother recently posted pictures to a mom’s group on Facebook as a shout-out to the party planners.
KSAT 12
Small business owner’s livelihood in jeopardy after food truck stolen from East Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A small business owner worries about how she will feed her baby after someone took off with her food truck -- Build A Burger. Julia Valdez was shocked when her nearly $40,000 food truck was not where she had left it Monday. “It’s my livelihood. It’s...
KSAT 12
San Antonio boy undergoes emergency brain procedure after suffering hemorrhage at school
SAN ANTONIO – A 7-year-old San Antonio boy is recovering after suffering a hemorrhage at school and undergoing a life-saving procedure on his brain. Nikko Medina underwent the procedure in October after not feeling well one day in class. “I felt a migraine in my head. I felt pretty...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman claims local bank gave her $200 in counterfeit bills
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is warning others to count their money before they walk out of a store or bank after she claims she got two counterfeit bills at a local bank and didn’t realize it until it was too late. Linda Metz was paying...
beckersasc.com
Hill Country Memorial Hospital to close ASC following acquisition
Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center will close March 31, DailyTrib.com reported Feb. 7. The closure comes after the November announcement that Hill Country Memorial Hospital was acquired by San Antonio Methodist Hospital. San Antonio Methodist Hospital will assume ownership of the Hill Country Memorial care network at the end of March.
Grammy-winning band Asleep at the Wheel headlines free San Antonio festival
Don't forget, it's free.
Comments / 0