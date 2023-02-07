ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

tourcounsel.com

Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

ChatGPT's five legendary San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – We asked ChatGPT for five legendary restaurants in San Antonio – and to tell us a little about each. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is a legendary Mexican restaurant that has been serving traditional Tex-Mex cuisine since 1941. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, it is considered a staple of San Antonio's vibrant cultural heritage. From its famous breakfast plates to its signature margaritas, Mi Tierra is a must-visit for anyone looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
SEGUIN, TX
beckersasc.com

Hill Country Memorial Hospital to close ASC following acquisition

Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center will close March 31, DailyTrib.com reported Feb. 7. The closure comes after the November announcement that Hill Country Memorial Hospital was acquired by San Antonio Methodist Hospital. San Antonio Methodist Hospital will assume ownership of the Hill Country Memorial care network at the end of March.
MARBLE FALLS, TX

