Before the Eagles used Jalen Hurts as a running QB, Lincoln Riley did

Remember the series we did at Trojans Wire in 2022?

The Riley Files with Oklahoma insider Kegan Reneau explored Lincoln Riley’s tenure with the Sooners before he came to USC.

One of the many parts of Riley’s years in Norman was his 2019 season, which he spent teaching Jalen Hurts how to play quarterback. Lane Kiffin coached Hurts a few years earlier at Alabama, but Riley was able to tap into Hurts’ talents as a runner within the OU scheme. One can find some parallels with how the Philadelphia Eagles and coach Nick Sirianni have used Hurts this NFL season, enabling Hurts to become a contender for NFL MVP. Hurts will lead the NFC champion Eagles into Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs this coming weekend.

Here’s an excerpt from Reneau’s commentary on Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley:

“So when Oklahoma was able to run their counter scheme in 2019 in those heavy packages, they’re able to account for more gaps. They’re able to be able to get more ‘hat on a hat.’ And they ran the football really, really well,” Reneau said. “What that does for Jalen (Hurts in 2019), that makes his keys a lot easier, right? If Oklahoma was able to run the football against it, they’re able to really dictate matchups in the passing game. Oklahoma is able to make the most of, and USC should be able to make the most of those situations whenever they get in them.”