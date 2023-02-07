ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrz.com

Saturday showers couldn't keep people away from oldest parade in BR

BATON ROUGE - Despite the Saturday rain, floats and partygoers still rolled out to attend the Krewe of Mystique parade. Some light showers earlier in the day made it cold and dreary, but the streets in downtown Baton Rouge were still filled with people waiting to see one of the capital city's most historic krewes: Mystique de la Capital.
KLFY News 10

Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco, announced Thursday she will run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that already includes […]
wbrz.com

No. 9 LSU gym loses at No. 5 Auburn, 197.750 to 197.500

BATON ROUGE - The LSU gym team had their second-best score of the season at Auburn, but it wasn't enough, as the other Tigers come away with the victory 197.750 to 197.500. Aleah Finnegan led the all-around scores with a 39.800, including a perfect 10 on the vault. Former Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee was right behind with an all-around score of 39.775. She also had a perfect 10 on bars and a career best 9.975 on the floor.
wbrz.com

Authorities still looking for person who left horse to die on university campus; school releases new statement

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is still looking for the person who allegedly left a horse to die in front of Southern University Law Center Monday night. A spokesperson for the university said the horse was privately owned and that someone brought it to campus. An eyewitness told WBRZ the horse collapsed in front of the law center and the rider fled the scene before police showed up, leaving the animal to die.
centralcitynews.us

Should You Be Armed to Drive thru Krispy Kreme?

You really shouldn’t have to be armed to drive through Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 5:30 a.m. on a weekday morning, should you?. Well, since a few thugs shot up the drive-through line at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, I guess you do! At least I do!
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder

BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
wbrz.com

Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck

ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents...
WDSU

Tangipahoa parish reports possible tornado damage

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were two...
