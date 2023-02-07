Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Saturday showers couldn't keep people away from oldest parade in BR
BATON ROUGE - Despite the Saturday rain, floats and partygoers still rolled out to attend the Krewe of Mystique parade. Some light showers earlier in the day made it cold and dreary, but the streets in downtown Baton Rouge were still filled with people waiting to see one of the capital city's most historic krewes: Mystique de la Capital.
wbrz.com
Ponchatoula hopes community efforts will allow beloved gator to stick around
PONCHATOULA – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up a Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco, announced Thursday she will run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that already includes […]
wbrz.com
Brawl in high school hall captured on video; EBR schools say protocols were followed
BATON ROUGE - Parents of students at Woodlawn High School allege school administration ignored their requests for meetings after fights broke out during school hours. That's not all: They also say there's been disparity in the discipline that's implemented, depending on whom the children are and their race. The videos...
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish Council decides controversial drug can still be sold in the parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - After talks of banning the controversial drug, Livingston Parish has decided to allow kratom to still be sold. Thursday night, Councilman Shane Mack lead the charge to ban the sale of the drug, saying it can lead to people getting hooked on it. "The DEA drug fact...
wbrz.com
No. 9 LSU gym loses at No. 5 Auburn, 197.750 to 197.500
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gym team had their second-best score of the season at Auburn, but it wasn't enough, as the other Tigers come away with the victory 197.750 to 197.500. Aleah Finnegan led the all-around scores with a 39.800, including a perfect 10 on the vault. Former Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee was right behind with an all-around score of 39.775. She also had a perfect 10 on bars and a career best 9.975 on the floor.
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
wbrz.com
Ready to roll! WBRZ previews parades happening in the capital area this weekend
BATON ROUGE - 2une In talked with several local krewes Friday to preview their upcoming parades in and around the capital area!. Pick your favorite or watch them all—all four are ready to let the good times roll this Carnival Season. Krewe of Artemis. When: Friday, Feb. 10 from...
wbrz.com
LSU basketball drops 12th straight game, loses to Texas A&M 74-62
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their 12th straight game as Texas A&M came into Baton Rouge and snagged a 74-62 win. The Tigers struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half, shooting 26% from the floor, and going 3 for 14 from deep. But in...
wbrz.com
Authorities still looking for person who left horse to die on university campus; school releases new statement
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is still looking for the person who allegedly left a horse to die in front of Southern University Law Center Monday night. A spokesperson for the university said the horse was privately owned and that someone brought it to campus. An eyewitness told WBRZ the horse collapsed in front of the law center and the rider fled the scene before police showed up, leaving the animal to die.
wbrz.com
No. 20 LSU softball opens season with 11-3 win against New Mexico
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team opened the season with an 11-3 win in six innings against New Mexico on Friday night. Senior Ali Kilponen threw six innings, gave up three runs and had seven strikeouts in the win. The Tiger bats were on fire, having 16 hits. Shortstop...
wbrz.com
Broken sidewalk could be homeowner's responsibility to fix, according to city-parish ordinance
BATON ROUGE - A man sought help from the city-parish about a broken sidewalk in front of his home and now says that the parish is telling him to either make the repairs himself, or face a fine. A few months ago, Dolen Dunn called the city about his broken...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
centralcitynews.us
Should You Be Armed to Drive thru Krispy Kreme?
You really shouldn’t have to be armed to drive through Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 5:30 a.m. on a weekday morning, should you?. Well, since a few thugs shot up the drive-through line at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, I guess you do! At least I do!
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder
BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
wbrz.com
Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck
ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents...
WDSU
Tangipahoa parish reports possible tornado damage
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were two...
