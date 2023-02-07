Read full article on original website
Related
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
In 1948, a 19-Year-Old Woman Was Disowned For Marrying a Black Man. They Have Been Together For over 74 Years
In 1942, the world was at war. While most of Europe was being torn apart by the horrors of World War II, a 13-year-old English girl named Mary was outside studying. She was an ordinary young woman, living an ordinary life in an ordinary town, until one day a young man and his buddies appeared out of nowhere.
The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare
Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
Upworthy
Meet the 101-year-old grandma who is still dancing and teaching. She made her TV debut at 98
Dinkie Flowers is a shining example of how a positive attitude toward life and a dedication to dancing can lead to a long, healthy and happy life. The 101-year-old former pro dancer still dances every day and credits it to be the secret to her longevity. From the age of three, she has been a performer, traveling around the world to showcase her skills and even making her TV debut in 98 on The Greatest Dancer.
Upworthy
Daughter fulfills her terminally ill mother's wish and takes her to the beach in a moving video
We all know that nothing lasts forever. One day, everyone you love and cherish will be gone and so will you. It is the hard truth of life that nobody likes to discuss because it will bring tears to your eye. But on the bright side, it is alright because that's how life is supposed to be. A part of the journey is the end. It is why we make memories. They allow us to relive moments and different parts of our lives, like a movie that we can take with us wherever we go. So, while there's still air in your lungs and love in your heart, make unforgettable memories. Don't miss any opportunities to live and enjoy life because one day it won't be there anymore.
Upworthy
Woman's #SuperSizeTheLook fashion series proves that style has nothing to do with size
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 12, 2022. Too often, fat women are told that they cannot wear certain things because of their size. They are instructed to wear "slimming" clothing to appear smaller than they are. One fashionista is challenging this mindset with her #SuperSizeTheLook series, proving that style has absolutely nothing to do with your size. Katie Sturino, an entrepreneur, author and body acceptance advocate, launched the series in 2015 because she found it difficult to find attire in her size. While there is still more work to be done, Sturino has built a community of almost 700,000 people passionate about size inclusivity in fashion, BuzzFeed reports.
Upworthy
Woman who got married shares six things she thinks are a waste of money at a wedding
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. Many people dream of having a fairytale wedding and want to celebrate love extravagantly. While hosting a wedding can be fun and everything you dreamed of, wedding celebrations are also ridiculously expensive. The cost of weddings is skyrocketing and it can often set couples back financially by years. The younger generation has not had it easy after being hit by one financial crisis after another. Moreover, the pandemic swept the rug from under the people. Those getting married are finding new ways to get wed without emptying their savings and running into debt. As we reported, a couple made headlines for pulling off a $500 wedding ceremony. TikTok user @morgangcasper, who goes by Morgan on the platform, got married in 2022 and offered tips to cut down costs drastically.
Upworthy
92-year-old grandma lists hilarious funeral rules: 'Get drunk but don't cry too much'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2022. Not many people plan their own funerals, but this 92-year-old grandma got quite specific. Though Grandma Droniak has no plans to die soon, she felt strongly enough about her send-off to specify three ground rules for her funeral and listed them in a video she posted to TikTok. "These are the rules my funeral," she starts. "Listen up, you could cry but don't cry too much. Don't make a fool of yourself." Grandma Droniak's eyes contort as she continues, "Bertha is not invited. Don't let her in." People were curious to know who Bertha was and their backstory, but Droniak wasn't done with the rules yet.
Upworthy
Navy sailor's romantic ballad for wife goes viral after 64 years: 'I never dreamed of this'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 22, 2022. It has since been updated. Navy petty officer third class Morton "Mort" Block was 19 when he met the then-17-year-old Susan Weber on the beach while on shore leave. It was love at first sight for him. "She took my breath away," recalled Block, now 82, in an interview with PEOPLE. "I knew she was the one. But I wasn't sure she felt the same way about me. I thought, 'I'm going to write my feelings down and put them to music.'" As a trumpet player who dabbled in jazz groups from time to time, the lovesick sailor already had a melody kicking around his head.
Upworthy
Maid of honor plays hilarious voice note of the bride gushing about new husband after their first date
Sabrina Flores and Brendon de Spain, both 23 years old and hailing from North Carolina, had a memorable wedding when Sabrina's friend and maid of honor, John Martin, gave a speech. During the speech, John played an old voicemail from Sabrina and Brendon's first date that had been edited for brevity. Sabrina admits that she was trying to play it cool when she first met Brendon on Bumble two years ago, but the voicemail revealed the truth. The voicemail was hilarious, and Sabrina was embarrassed when it was played in front of her friends and family. After the clip was played, John added, "I could not have said it better myself... let this be a lesson to you all, don't send me audio messages."
Upworthy
Animators and voice actors unite to uplift crying girl whose sidewalk chalk art was wiped away
A video that had gone viral in 2020 resurfaced recently, featuring a woman destroying a young girl's chalk art in a parking lot. This heartbreaking event prompted a well-known voice actor to come up with a great idea to make it right. They offered to pay for the girl to have an art class, so she could continue to express herself through drawing and painting. Not only that, but the voice actor also offered to provide the girl with an art kit so she could make more art at home. This kind gesture has inspired others to show their support as well. People from all around the world have been sending the young artist messages of encouragement and art supplies to support her craft. This kind of response to a difficult situation is an example of how people can come together and show compassion for one another during times of need.
