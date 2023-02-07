We all know that nothing lasts forever. One day, everyone you love and cherish will be gone and so will you. It is the hard truth of life that nobody likes to discuss because it will bring tears to your eye. But on the bright side, it is alright because that's how life is supposed to be. A part of the journey is the end. It is why we make memories. They allow us to relive moments and different parts of our lives, like a movie that we can take with us wherever we go. So, while there's still air in your lungs and love in your heart, make unforgettable memories. Don't miss any opportunities to live and enjoy life because one day it won't be there anymore.

