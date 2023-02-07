ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Basketball: Big offers pour in for 4-star target Marcus Adams Jr.

At this rate, Syracuse basketball four-star priority recruit Marcus Adams Jr. is going to have amassed 30-plus offers in no time at all. The 6-foot-8 small forward, who put the Orange in his top five at the beginning of February and recently took an official visit to the Hill, said via Twitter not too long ago that his recruitment remains open.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Basketball: Soaring 4-star wing with ‘Cuse in top 3 set to decide

Syracuse basketball coaches will know in the coming days whether they have landed Rochester, N.Y., native Damarius Owens, a 2024 four-star wing who visited the Hill last fall. As first reported by the fabulous On3 national analyst Joe Tipton, the 6-foot-7 guard/forward plans to make his commitment announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Basketball: AAU coach provides update on 4-star Marcus Adams

You’d be hard-pressed to find a high-school player around the country with more buzz in his recruitment than Syracuse basketball four-star priority target Marcus Adams Jr. In late January, the fast-rising small forward took an official visit to the Hill, and Adams was in attendance at the JMA Wireless Dome when the Orange lost a heart-breaker to highly ranked Virginia.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz outplaying his 4-star ranking, scout says

Judah Mintz came to the Hill as part of a solid six-member 2022 recruiting class for Syracuse basketball. The 6-foot-3 point guard, after a standout senior year at a powerhouse high-school program, was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2022 cycle. The primary recruiting services rated him as high as No. 36 and as low as No. 82 nationally within the 2022 class.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star NYC target vaults into rankings, has big games

A Syracuse basketball target from New York City has jumped into the latest national rankings in his class from one of the primary recruiting services. Brandon Stores Jr., who was offered a scholarship by the Orange around a year ago, has put forth some impressive performances of late for his team, the St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y.
SYRACUSE, NY
Mustang crash in South L.A. connected to Carson tow-yard shooting

L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A.Police are investigating after two men were found shot in a crashed Mustang at 73rd Street and Avalon Blvd., just south of Florence Avenue, in South Los Angeles at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday.Los Angeles police officers found two people with gunshot wounds in a crashed Ford Mustang on 73rd. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was hospitalized in unknown condition. That passenger is expected to survive,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
Pedestrian hit, killed on Orange County freeway

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in the Westminster area. The person was injured at about 5:15 a.m. on the westbound freeway at Beach Boulevard and died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
3 dead, 1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. - Three people were killed, and one person was injured after a police chase ended in a crash in the Lynwood area Sunday morning. It started in South Gate before 2 a.m. Sunday. South Gate Police said an officer was in pursuit of two suspects they said were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter. Shortly after the officer called off the chase because of high speeds, the car crashed near State Street and Tweedy Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
