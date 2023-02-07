Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Big offers pour in for 4-star target Marcus Adams Jr.
At this rate, Syracuse basketball four-star priority recruit Marcus Adams Jr. is going to have amassed 30-plus offers in no time at all. The 6-foot-8 small forward, who put the Orange in his top five at the beginning of February and recently took an official visit to the Hill, said via Twitter not too long ago that his recruitment remains open.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Orange has interest in 4-star PG on country’s top team
I’ve written a couple of columns in the past stating that Syracuse basketball coaches were reportedly showing interest in 2024 four-star point guard Curtis Givens III, according to his bio on the 247Sports Web site. To add to that, a few days ago, Rivals.com national analyst Rob Cassidy published...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Soaring 4-star wing with ‘Cuse in top 3 set to decide
Syracuse basketball coaches will know in the coming days whether they have landed Rochester, N.Y., native Damarius Owens, a 2024 four-star wing who visited the Hill last fall. As first reported by the fabulous On3 national analyst Joe Tipton, the 6-foot-7 guard/forward plans to make his commitment announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: AAU coach provides update on 4-star Marcus Adams
You’d be hard-pressed to find a high-school player around the country with more buzz in his recruitment than Syracuse basketball four-star priority target Marcus Adams Jr. In late January, the fast-rising small forward took an official visit to the Hill, and Adams was in attendance at the JMA Wireless Dome when the Orange lost a heart-breaker to highly ranked Virginia.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz outplaying his 4-star ranking, scout says
Judah Mintz came to the Hill as part of a solid six-member 2022 recruiting class for Syracuse basketball. The 6-foot-3 point guard, after a standout senior year at a powerhouse high-school program, was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2022 cycle. The primary recruiting services rated him as high as No. 36 and as low as No. 82 nationally within the 2022 class.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: ‘Cuse gets into mix for talented big man from Finland
As we’ve detailed on numerous occasions lately, Syracuse basketball coaches have made around 15 scholarship offers to a variety of four-star and five-star prospects in the 2024 class. And not too long ago, the Orange picked up its first 2024 pledge, as four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore from New...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star NYC target vaults into rankings, has big games
A Syracuse basketball target from New York City has jumped into the latest national rankings in his class from one of the primary recruiting services. Brandon Stores Jr., who was offered a scholarship by the Orange around a year ago, has put forth some impressive performances of late for his team, the St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y.
Mustang crash in South L.A. connected to Carson tow-yard shooting
L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A.Police are investigating after two men were found shot in a crashed Mustang at 73rd Street and Avalon Blvd., just south of Florence Avenue, in South Los Angeles at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday.Los Angeles police officers found two people with gunshot wounds in a crashed Ford Mustang on 73rd. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was hospitalized in unknown condition. That passenger is expected to survive,...
foxla.com
LA teen arrested for allegedly shooting Rancho Cucamonga gas station worker
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - An 18-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting a gas station attendant in Rancho Cucamonga, officials announced. Royell Richard was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened back on Friday, Feb....
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on Orange County freeway
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in the Westminster area. The person was injured at about 5:15 a.m. on the westbound freeway at Beach Boulevard and died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.
iheart.com
A Road Rage Incident In Riverside Ends With Shots Being Fired?!
A driver has been critically wounded after a road rage incident in Riverside! There was a woman and two children also in the car, but they were not injured! Watch the video above for more details on this horrifying scene!
foxla.com
3 dead, 1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. - Three people were killed, and one person was injured after a police chase ended in a crash in the Lynwood area Sunday morning. It started in South Gate before 2 a.m. Sunday. South Gate Police said an officer was in pursuit of two suspects they said were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter. Shortly after the officer called off the chase because of high speeds, the car crashed near State Street and Tweedy Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
