Temple, TX

These Are the 15 Most Underrated Restaurants in Temple, Texas

No matter where you go in the world, even here in Temple, Texas, there's one question that can bring a conversation to a deal halt - "Where do you want to go for dinner?". You have to be in the mood for a certain type of food, and finding it sometimes is a real pain in the you know what. Also, no matter how much we say it, you certainly get tired of one type of food and decide you want to branch out and try something new. (Fast food gets old quick.)
TEMPLE, TX
Get Ready for the Black Business Awards Coming to Killeen, Texas

Black excellence is showing up and showing out all through Killeen, Texas. I get so excited about this time of year because the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce hosts the Black Business Awards. This event is so important for all entrepreneurs and business owners of color in our area, and I love to see people come out to support and be a part of something so inspiring.
KILLEEN, TX
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?

We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
KILLEEN, TX
