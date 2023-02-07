The Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse team kicked off the 2023 season this afternoon with a 17-13 victory over the talented and feisty Michigan Wolverines. Payton Cormier (five goals, one assists), Connor Shellenberger (three goals, three assists), and Thomas McConvey (three and three) led the ‘Hoos in scoring on the day while Matt Nunes anchored the Wahoo defense with 15 saves despite starting a bit slow. At the faceoff X, a banged up Petey LaSalla, who was in a boot all week leading up to this game, won 13/24 (54.2%) of his attempts while freshman Mac Eldridge won 4/7 in a solid performance for the true freshman.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO