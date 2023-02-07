Read full article on original website
Immaculata to Present Annual Children’s Concert Based on Book by Lemony Snicket
The Immaculata Symphony will hold its annual children’s concert, “The Composer is Dead,” on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 PM in Alumnae Hall on the campus of Immaculata University. The Immaculata Symphony is a university-community organization, with a long and outstanding tradition that goes back to the university’s founding in 1920.
A ‘Swan Lake’ for our dystopian times
The classic ballet is recast in ecological terms for Detroit Opera House presentation
Dancing on the canvas – Broadway star turns tap-dancing skills into works of art
Daniel J. Watts had never painted until the pandemic shut down Broadway theaters in 2020. With the Turner musical on pause for a year and a half, he was looking for a new way to be creative.
‘Skinamarink’ brings darkest childhood fears to life
Who knew the fear of the dark could create one of the most visceral and horrifying experiences in modern cinema? “Skinamarink” is quickly gaining a cult following within the horror community and for great reason. “Skinamarink” marks the directorial debut of Kyle Edward Ball, a YouTuber with a...
