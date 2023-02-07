Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says an investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home on Poplar Road. During the search, deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected meth and two pill-bottles containing several controlled substances. They also found a set of digital scales, a glass pipe, an assault rifle, two handguns that were loaded and more than $2,200 in cash inside the home. Officers arrested 42-year-old Jerry Smith and 24-year-old Brittaney Hollin. Smith was charged with meth trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Hollin was also charged with three counts of endangering welfare of a minor. There were three children at the home, ages 6, 2 and 2 months. DCBS was notified and responded to the residence. The children were released to a family member. Both Smith and Hollin were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

KNOX COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO