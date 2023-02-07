Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Loved ones of missing Breathitt County woman host balloon release for her birthday
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The search for one Breathitt County woman is still ongoing after she went missing following last year’s historic flood, but on Sunday, her loved ones gathered to celebrate her upcoming birthday. Vanessa Baker, of Breathitt County, was declared dead by law enforcement earlier this...
wtloam.com
Whitley County And Williamsburg Police Arrest Four Theft Suspects
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office says four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges. It all started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community. Deputies found one suspect, 33-year-old Jeremy Motley, who was arrested after a chase. Earlier, officers from the Williamsburg Police Department saw the other three suspects trying to rob a gas station. They got into a car and took off leading police on a chase to the Tennessee state line before officers had to back off. Police later discovered the two incidents were related. Information from tips led officers to a Williamsburg motel where they found the remaining suspects, 33-year-old Rocky Brady, 34-year-old Kristan Starliper and 36-year-old Brittney Fraley, and took them into custody. Police are still investigating the case.
sam1039.com
Laurel County Police Catch Burglary Suspect
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy James Fox and Deputy Skyler McFarland were dispatched to a burglary in progress complaint at a home off McCarty Lane. Police arrived to find 29-year-old Travis Blackwood in the house, which was not his. Blackwood was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and assault. He was also charged on a Whitley District Court warrant for terroristic threatening. Blackwood was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. London City Police and the Laurel County Constable’s office assisted in the arrest.
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
wklw.com
Name Of Knott Co Shooting Suspect Released
More is now known about a shooting in Knott County. Police responded to the incident on Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman in the road on Kentucky Route 550 with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Officials have now confirmed 70-year-old Larry Calhoun as a suspect. Police say Calhoun was arrested after a brief stand-off at a home and faces one count of assault.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested On Outstanding Warrant After Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky man was arrested Thursday night on an outstanding warrant after fleeing from police. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24 year old Justin Moore of London last night after being dispatched to a call concerning a man acting out of control. When deputies arrived,...
wymt.com
Claiborne County 911 lines down
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County officials announced that the 911 lines in Claiborne County were down due to a problem with the phone provider. The 911 lines in the county have been rerouted to Union County dispatch, which will relay information to Claiborne County dispatch. Claiborne County officials...
2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
q95fm.net
London Man Arrested On Several Traffic Violations, Multiple Warrants
An update from the City of London Police Department:. After London Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday, officers learned that the driver had three active arrest warrants. Christopher Spurlock, 44, of Highway 3445 in Tyner, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday by London Police Sgt. Drew...
wymt.com
Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update to a story we have been following since 2020. On Tuesday, Cumberland Police said in a Facebook post that two people were convicted for the murder of Wilmer Perez. In April 2020, Perez went missing after he left work at Sazon Mexican...
Knoxville man convicted of killing Powell woman in 2021 shooting
A Knoxville man was found guilty of killing a woman in February 2021. Paul Foutner was convicted of second-degree murder on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested After Deputies Found Meth and Paraphernalia
A Whitley County man was arrested today after deputies found meth and paraphernalia on his person. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department announced today that they have arrested 32 year old Jonathan Melton of Williamsburg. According to officials, Deputies Jarrett Carr and Brentley Patrick were returning to Williamsburg after they...
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Trespassing and Drug Possession After Police Respond to Trespass Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Justin Moore age 24 of London on Monday morning February 6, 2023 at approximately 9:16 AM. The arrest occurred off White Oak Road, approximately 6 miles...
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Teenager Found in South Carolina on Saturday, Was Missing Since October
The Williamsburg Police Department announced that a 14 year old girl who has been missing since October 01, 2022 was found safe in South Carolina. The female runaway was found in South Carolina on Saturday after a lengthy investigation by local, state and federal authorities. Officials with the Williamsburg Police...
wftgam.com
Knox County Couple Arrested For Drug Trafficking And Child Endangerment
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says an investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home on Poplar Road. During the search, deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected meth and two pill-bottles containing several controlled substances. They also found a set of digital scales, a glass pipe, an assault rifle, two handguns that were loaded and more than $2,200 in cash inside the home. Officers arrested 42-year-old Jerry Smith and 24-year-old Brittaney Hollin. Smith was charged with meth trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Hollin was also charged with three counts of endangering welfare of a minor. There were three children at the home, ages 6, 2 and 2 months. DCBS was notified and responded to the residence. The children were released to a family member. Both Smith and Hollin were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
wcyb.com
Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
Police investigating after body found near Rutledge Pike in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Around midday on Monday, officers responded to Rutledge Pike at the Interstate 40 East ramp. There, officers found the body of a man lying in a ditch beside the road. A report from KPD […]
Johnson City Press
Deputies, drug task force arrest two in Big Stone Gap motel raid
BIG STONE GAP — A joint investigation resulted in the arrests of two men at a local motel parking lot Monday. According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the department Sheriff’s Response Team, SWVA Regional Drug Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Big Stone Gap Police Department arrested Justin Wesley Jr. and Roderick Thomas-Kirby, ages unavailable, of Detroit, Michigan, at the Country Inn Motel and RV Park in Big Stone Gap around 1 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is learning more about the woman who died in Knoxville police custody from a family member. On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.
