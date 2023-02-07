ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, KY

wtloam.com

Whitley County And Williamsburg Police Arrest Four Theft Suspects

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office says four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges. It all started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community. Deputies found one suspect, 33-year-old Jeremy Motley, who was arrested after a chase. Earlier, officers from the Williamsburg Police Department saw the other three suspects trying to rob a gas station. They got into a car and took off leading police on a chase to the Tennessee state line before officers had to back off. Police later discovered the two incidents were related. Information from tips led officers to a Williamsburg motel where they found the remaining suspects, 33-year-old Rocky Brady, 34-year-old Kristan Starliper and 36-year-old Brittney Fraley, and took them into custody. Police are still investigating the case.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
sam1039.com

Laurel County Police Catch Burglary Suspect

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy James Fox and Deputy Skyler McFarland were dispatched to a burglary in progress complaint at a home off McCarty Lane. Police arrived to find 29-year-old Travis Blackwood in the house, which was not his. Blackwood was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and assault. He was also charged on a Whitley District Court warrant for terroristic threatening. Blackwood was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. London City Police and the Laurel County Constable’s office assisted in the arrest.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Name Of Knott Co Shooting Suspect Released

More is now known about a shooting in Knott County. Police responded to the incident on Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman in the road on Kentucky Route 550 with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Officials have now confirmed 70-year-old Larry Calhoun as a suspect. Police say Calhoun was arrested after a brief stand-off at a home and faces one count of assault.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Claiborne County 911 lines down

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County officials announced that the 911 lines in Claiborne County were down due to a problem with the phone provider. The 911 lines in the county have been rerouted to Union County dispatch, which will relay information to Claiborne County dispatch. Claiborne County officials...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

London Man Arrested On Several Traffic Violations, Multiple Warrants

An update from the City of London Police Department:. After London Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday, officers learned that the driver had three active arrest warrants. Christopher Spurlock, 44, of Highway 3445 in Tyner, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday by London Police Sgt. Drew...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update to a story we have been following since 2020. On Tuesday, Cumberland Police said in a Facebook post that two people were convicted for the murder of Wilmer Perez. In April 2020, Perez went missing after he left work at Sazon Mexican...
CUMBERLAND, KY
q95fm.net

Whitley County Man Arrested After Deputies Found Meth and Paraphernalia

A Whitley County man was arrested today after deputies found meth and paraphernalia on his person. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department announced today that they have arrested 32 year old Jonathan Melton of Williamsburg. According to officials, Deputies Jarrett Carr and Brentley Patrick were returning to Williamsburg after they...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wftgam.com

Knox County Couple Arrested For Drug Trafficking And Child Endangerment

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says an investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home on Poplar Road. During the search, deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected meth and two pill-bottles containing several controlled substances. They also found a set of digital scales, a glass pipe, an assault rifle, two handguns that were loaded and more than $2,200 in cash inside the home. Officers arrested 42-year-old Jerry Smith and 24-year-old Brittaney Hollin. Smith was charged with meth trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Hollin was also charged with three counts of endangering welfare of a minor. There were three children at the home, ages 6, 2 and 2 months. DCBS was notified and responded to the residence. The children were released to a family member. Both Smith and Hollin were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Deputies, drug task force arrest two in Big Stone Gap motel raid

BIG STONE GAP — A joint investigation resulted in the arrests of two men at a local motel parking lot Monday. According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the department Sheriff’s Response Team, SWVA Regional Drug Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Big Stone Gap Police Department arrested Justin Wesley Jr. and Roderick Thomas-Kirby, ages unavailable, of Detroit, Michigan, at the Country Inn Motel and RV Park in Big Stone Gap around 1 p.m.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wvlt.tv

Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is learning more about the woman who died in Knoxville police custody from a family member. On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.
KNOXVILLE, TN

