BBC

Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl arrested over Warrington park stabbing

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 16-year-old girl at a park in Warrington. Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday. Emergency services were called just after 15:00...

