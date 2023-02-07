ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

NC detention officer accused of providing controlled substance to inmate

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFBCQ_0kf7PrNa00

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A detention officer is accused of providing a controlled substance to an inmate in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office,  Lynsie Williams was terminated on December 2, 2022.

After further investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Williams was charged with providing contraband to an inmate.

Agents said she provided a controlled substance to an inmate at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

