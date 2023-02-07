ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Park, FL

WSVN-TV

Search underway for elderly woman reported missing from Allapattah

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Miami’a Allapattah neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Raquel Peña was reported missing on Saturday. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 102 pounds,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Family starts GoFundMe page for woman killed in Margate crash

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for the public’s help in raising money after a tragedy that has affected their lives. On Monday, a woman and her child were in a single-car crash in Margate after the driver of a BMW lost control of their car and collided with a tree near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street.
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

SUV crashes into SW Miami-Dade Target, causes store damage

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came crashing into a Target store in Southwest Miami-Dade. The motorist’s SUV slammed through a wall of the store, located on Southwest 104th Street, near 79th Place, Saturday afternoon. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 13-year-old girl in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Chrisette Bostic was last seen in the Model City area of Miami, Thursday. She was wearing a black jacket, black Nike shorts and white foam sneakers. Bostic stands at 4 feet, 9 inches...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Community pays tribute to Pembroke Pines motorman killed in crash

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken community is mourning the loss of a Pembroke Pines Police motorman, one day after the veteran law enforcement officer was killed in a crash. People have continued to stop by the spot along Northwest 148th Avenue where Pembroke Pines Motorman Charles Herring was...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 teens dead

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department officers responded to a neighborhood after a shooting left two teenagers dead on the street. On Friday morning, detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. When officers arrived at...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
wqcs.org

One Dead, One Wounded, in Latest Fort Pierce Shooting

Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: A 21 year old man was shot and killed in Fort Pierce late Thursday afternoon, a second 31-old was wounded in the same shooting. A release from the Fort Pierce Police Department states that officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 600 block of Dundas Court around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WSVN-TV

Hollywood police search for 2 missing girls ends; found in good health

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department’s search for two teenage girls has come to an end. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located at 1705 Van Buren Street. According to a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

