Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radiokmzn.com
OSMRE PROVIDES $300,000 TO RESTORE MAHASKA COUNTY WATERSHEDS
WASHINGTON — As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to clean up legacy pollution and revitalize the environment and economy of coal communities, the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement has awarded $300,000 in cooperative agreements for three watershed restoration projects in Iowa. The funds, part of OSMRE’s Watershed Cooperative Agreement Program, go to non-profit watershed restoration groups and other non-profit organizations for the construction of acid mine drainage treatment facilities that help restore the biological health of local streams.
radiokmzn.com
ISU PART OF PROJECT TO DIVERSIFY THE CORNBELT
Iowa State University researchers are part of an effort led by Purdue University to diversify the cornbelt. ISU sociology professor J. Arbuckle says farmers once planted many different crops on their land. “The long rotations with lots of different crops, spread risk, all around the farm, but they also took...
radiokmzn.com
EBF WINS BATTLE OF RANKED TEAMS
NEW SHARON – Two Mahaska County teams ranked by the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union met Monday. No. 4 in Class 2A Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont kept its perfect season going by posting a 67-56 win over No. 11 in Class 1A North Mahaska. EBF, 20-0, led most of the...
Comments / 0