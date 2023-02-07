WASHINGTON — As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to clean up legacy pollution and revitalize the environment and economy of coal communities, the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement has awarded $300,000 in cooperative agreements for three watershed restoration projects in Iowa. The funds, part of OSMRE’s Watershed Cooperative Agreement Program, go to non-profit watershed restoration groups and other non-profit organizations for the construction of acid mine drainage treatment facilities that help restore the biological health of local streams.

