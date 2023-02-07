Read full article on original website
Rihanna's Super Bowl Half-time Performance: A Highlight of the NightA. M. RayGlendale, AZ
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Cardi B and Offset thrill fans in pre-Super Bowl concert in PhoenixJot BeatChandler, AZ
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
View the original article to see embedded media. As Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts traded second-half scoring drives, it seemed the Chiefs and Eagles were set up for a Super Bowl instant classic finish. Then, it all changed on one call. Kansas City was the beneficiary of a critical defensive...
Patrick Mahomes really can do everything. That includes teaching, according to his private quarterbacks coach. Jeff Christensen saw this last summer, when Mahomes invited all his targets—several of whom were new to the Chiefs’ roster—to Fort Worth, Texas, where they’d train together to erase any ...
A less-than-ideal ending to an up-and-down officiating season. For a league that prides itself on airtight officiating—officiating that has never been better, according to a recent declaration from commissioner Roger Goodell—this was not an ideal outcome. The NFL's referees found themselves back in the spotlight after whistling Eagles...
This should be a great anthem. Super Bowl 57 is almost here and once again the NFL has brought in a big name to start things off with the national anthem. So who's singing it this year? I'm glad you asked. Country star Chris Stapleton will do the honors before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Sunday, Kyzir White will hope to become the 16th former Mountaineer to win a Super Bowl. With White set to take the field in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, it marks the second year in a row that WVU will be represented in the final game of the NFL season.
The former Cardinals head coach may return to the league next year. Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with the Texans for their offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports. Arizona fired Kingsbury last month following four seasons as the team’s coach. He spent the previous nine...
The Chiefs’ coach could now be considered the best offensive play-caller in football history after rallying his team past the Eagles and figuring out a way to get the most out of his injured QB. Andy Reid emerged from the most chaotic halftime of his life, with a quarterback...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It seems like an eternity ago, but it has only been two weeks since we learned who would face off in Super Bowl LVII. Now that the game is over, it feels like those two weeks raced by. The time for predictions and posturing is over. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles, so it is time to celebrate. Congratulations, Chiefs fans! You have bragging rights for an entire year. To proudly display your faith and loyalty — and to gloat just a little over every other team — here are a few things you can buy, such as a water bottle, a T-shirt or a hoodie, to show you are the ultimate Chiefs fan.
Greg Olsen has quickly become one of the best analysts in all of football and his stardom was on full display in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVII when he sounded off on the refs after their controversial holding call against the Eagles basically gave Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs the Lombardi Trophy.
