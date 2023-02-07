Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Life Storage keeps growing its portfolio and its payouts.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
This High-Yield Stock Is Not What It Seems
According to quote services, HanesBrands is offering investors a hefty 9.8% dividend yield, but that's just not real.
2 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
In response to the inflow of favorable macro data and the Fed's moderating rate hikes, investor optimism rekindled. This might aid growth stocks to stage a solid recovery in the...
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
NASDAQ
3 Copper Mining Stocks To Watch In February 2023
Copper is a versatile metal with a wide range of uses, including in electrical wiring, plumbing, and construction. The demand for copper is closely tied to economic growth, as the metal is essential in many infrastructure projects. As such, the price of copper can be a good indicator of the overall health of the global economy.
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stock Pick Winners With 50% to 75% Upside Potential
These five top Goldman Sachs Conviction List stock picks have the largest upside to the firm's target prices. Growth investors concerned about market and economic uncertainty may want to have them in their portfolios for the rest of the year.
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in February
Dividend stocks have a history of handily outperforming companies that don't offer a payout. These supercharged income stocks, with yields of up to 10.5%, have sustained catalysts that make them amazing deals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
3 Stocks With Short-Squeeze Potential in February
After a bullish January, these stocks have entered the crosshairs of short-squeeze hunters.
Morningstar Takes Magnifying Glass to Dividend Stocks
You might consider dividend stocks, which can provide regular income payments and potential capital gains.
Best Dividend ETFs of 2023
Stocks that pay quarterly dividends can help protect your portfolio from rocky markets—and inflation.
NASDAQ
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
NASDAQ
Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Southern Copper (SCCO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this miner have returned +1.2%, compared to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for the Market Comeback with this First Profit Screen
The market dipped on Monday and was a bit mixed through early afternoon trading on Tuesday. The slightly downbeat and subdued start to the week appears to be a welcome and somewhat bullish sign as many bears and market pessimists likely thought a huge pullback was coming after the impressive start to 2023, which has seen tons of stocks climb well over 30% YTD.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 7, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Monday, dragged down by mega-cap growth stocks. Investors continued to be apprehensive that the Fed might reconsider its recent dovish stance and delay its plan of cutting interest rates. An important government official suggested that the economy would possibly avoid recession. Yield on the U.S. 10-year treasury note increased significantly. All three major indexes ended in the red.
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
EXPE - Free Report) Starting the list is online travel company Expedia, which is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 9. Expedia is out of the Retail-Wholesale sector and its Internet-Commerce Industry is currently in the top 15% of over 250 Zacks Industries. With travel demand expected...
