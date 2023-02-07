ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
NASDAQ

3 Copper Mining Stocks To Watch In February 2023

Copper is a versatile metal with a wide range of uses, including in electrical wiring, plumbing, and construction. The demand for copper is closely tied to economic growth, as the metal is essential in many infrastructure projects. As such, the price of copper can be a good indicator of the overall health of the global economy.
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in February

Dividend stocks have a history of handily outperforming companies that don't offer a payout. These supercharged income stocks, with yields of up to 10.5%, have sustained catalysts that make them amazing deals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
NASDAQ

Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look

Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
NASDAQ

Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Find Strong Stocks to Buy for the Market Comeback with this First Profit Screen

The market dipped on Monday and was a bit mixed through early afternoon trading on Tuesday. The slightly downbeat and subdued start to the week appears to be a welcome and somewhat bullish sign as many bears and market pessimists likely thought a huge pullback was coming after the impressive start to 2023, which has seen tons of stocks climb well over 30% YTD.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Feb 7, 2023

Wall Street closed lower on Monday, dragged down by mega-cap growth stocks. Investors continued to be apprehensive that the Fed might reconsider its recent dovish stance and delay its plan of cutting interest rates. An important government official suggested that the economy would possibly avoid recession. Yield on the U.S. 10-year treasury note increased significantly. All three major indexes ended in the red.
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings

EXPE - Free Report) Starting the list is online travel company Expedia, which is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 9. Expedia is out of the Retail-Wholesale sector and its Internet-Commerce Industry is currently in the top 15% of over 250 Zacks Industries. With travel demand expected...

