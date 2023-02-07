ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-wheeler overturned after crash on East Freeway heading into downtown causing major delays

ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0kf7PIvV00 Traffic heading into downtown Houston is at a standstill Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler overturned in a crash, SkyEye video shows.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The crash was reported at 5:21 a.m. on the East Freeway at Eastex going eastbound, according to Houston Transtar.

The right shoulder, right lane, center lane and the entrance ramp are all closed, still two hours after the incident.

SkyEye video shows traffic backed up all the way to Heights Boulevard.

Drivers are instead urged to take I-45 southbound to the 610 South Loop and then head over to I-10.

Live traffic map

ABC13 Houston

