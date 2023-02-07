ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told

A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
DUXBURY, MA
People

Weeks Before Deaths of Her 3 Kids, Mass. Mom Lindsay Clancy Said, 'I Wish I Could Feel Something'

Lindsay Clancy, 32, has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon In the weeks leading up to the alleged strangulation murders of her three young children, Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy said she was feeling detached and emotionless toward her kids, according to her attorney. Clancy, 32, who allegedly killed her children at the family's Duxbury, Mass., home in late January, has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of...
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train

BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
BOSTON, MA
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

This article originally appeared on March 5, 2017My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child.I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.Here are three things I've learned since losing Mam:
People

Mass. Siblings Allegedly Killed by Mom Who Jumped from Window Are Remembered at Vigil: 'Happy, Loving'

Lindsay Clancy, 32, was reportedly enrolled in a program for postpartum depression at the time of Tuesday's killings Grieving residents of Duxbury, Mass., came together Thursday to honor the lives of two young children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother two days earlier. Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3, were remembered as "beautiful" children at the candlelight vigil, which was hosted at the Holy Family Church in Duxbury, about 35 miles south of Boston. Christine Monaghan, who coached Cora's soccer team, told the Patriot Ledger that Cora was "a...
DUXBURY, MA
New York Post

Lindsay Clancy left ‘flat as a board’ emotionally from drugs, depression

Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy, who faces murder charges for allegedly killing her three kids, is in a “flat” emotional state as a result of a cocktail of prescription medications and the depression that she’s experiencing in the wake of her botched murder-suicide, a psychologist said. Dr. Paul Zeizel, a psychologist hired by Clancy’s lawyer to evaluate her, told the Daily Mail that the 32-year-old woman is “extremely fatigued” and “in pain” as she lies in a hospital after suffering debilitating spinal cord injuries. “She is flat as a board — she’s wondering what is going on,” Zeizel told the news outlet. “There...
DUXBURY, MA
justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.

Comments / 0

Community Policy