Read full article on original website
Related
Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told
A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
Weeks Before Deaths of Her 3 Kids, Mass. Mom Lindsay Clancy Said, 'I Wish I Could Feel Something'
Lindsay Clancy, 32, has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon In the weeks leading up to the alleged strangulation murders of her three young children, Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy said she was feeling detached and emotionless toward her kids, according to her attorney. Clancy, 32, who allegedly killed her children at the family's Duxbury, Mass., home in late January, has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of...
Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train
BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.
This article originally appeared on March 5, 2017My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child.I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.Here are three things I've learned since losing Mam:
Mass. Siblings Allegedly Killed by Mom Who Jumped from Window Are Remembered at Vigil: 'Happy, Loving'
Lindsay Clancy, 32, was reportedly enrolled in a program for postpartum depression at the time of Tuesday's killings Grieving residents of Duxbury, Mass., came together Thursday to honor the lives of two young children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother two days earlier. Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3, were remembered as "beautiful" children at the candlelight vigil, which was hosted at the Holy Family Church in Duxbury, about 35 miles south of Boston. Christine Monaghan, who coached Cora's soccer team, told the Patriot Ledger that Cora was "a...
Woman's heartbreak as husband dies in his sleep just days after finding out she was pregnant
A woman has shared her heartbreak after her husband died in his sleep – just days after finding out they were going to become parents. Shannen Rissel and husband Connor had been together for five years when they tied the knot last September. However, their dream life together in...
TODAY.com
Massachusetts mom who allegedly strangled her 3 kids was having ‘one of her best days,’ husband said
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. The husband of a Massachusetts mother...
Westport Siblings Save and Reunite Dog with Heartbroken Massachusetts Woman [VIDEO]
When people come together to better humankind, positive karma begins to work in mysterious and wonderful ways. Humanity was restored recently as Westporters Shannen Viveiros and her brother Chad Pavao went above and beyond to reconnect a dog with a stranger. Their journey starts in Westport, continues onward to New York, and ends with an emotional yet happy reunion.
Lindsay Clancy left ‘flat as a board’ emotionally from drugs, depression
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy, who faces murder charges for allegedly killing her three kids, is in a “flat” emotional state as a result of a cocktail of prescription medications and the depression that she’s experiencing in the wake of her botched murder-suicide, a psychologist said. Dr. Paul Zeizel, a psychologist hired by Clancy’s lawyer to evaluate her, told the Daily Mail that the 32-year-old woman is “extremely fatigued” and “in pain” as she lies in a hospital after suffering debilitating spinal cord injuries. “She is flat as a board — she’s wondering what is going on,” Zeizel told the news outlet. “There...
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic Psychiatrist
Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother accused of strangling her three children last month, will be evaluated by a forensic psychiatrist, according to Clancy's attorney, who spoke to Fox News Digital.
Comments / 0