Pueblo, CO

Pueblo teen shoots father in knee over van dispute

By Ashley Eberhardt
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. ( KXRM ) — A Pueblo teen was arrested after he shot his father in the knee when he wasn’t allowed to borrow the family’s van.

The Pueblo Police Department said officers responded to the 1200 block of East 7th Street, on the city’s East Side, around 12:02 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee. Pueblo Police said initial statements from the family stated there were shots being fired outside the home and at some point, the victim stepped outside to see what was happening and was shot in the knee.

Boy dies after shooting at 10th and Federal

As officers investigated the scene, they found 11 shell casings outside the victim’s home. They also found a van that was parked in front of the home that had several bullet holes in the windows.

Through further investigation, police learned that it was the victim’s 17-year-old son who shot his father because he wouldn’t let the son borrow the family van.

Pueblo Police said the son then went outside with a rifle and began shooting at the van before eventually turning and shooting his father.

The teen was screened into the Pueblo Youth Services Center on first-degree assault.

FOX31 Denver

