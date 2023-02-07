Macaroni Grill Ushers in an Early Spring With the Return of Three Fan Favorite Italian Classics for a Limited Time

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Romano’s Macaroni Grill ®, the national restaurant chain with award winning Italian food, invites guests to take a trip down memory lane with the return of three fan favorite dishes sure to transport them to the Italian countryside with every bite. Now available nationwide alongside its complete menu of Italian fare, guests can enjoy Macaroni Grill’s highly requested takes on three classic Italian dishes –Toasted Ravioli, Shrimp Scampi and Eggplant Parmesan.

Now available nationwide alongside its complete menu of Italian fare, guests can enjoy Macaroni Grill’s highly requested takes on three classic Italian dishes –Toasted Ravioli, Shrimp Scampi and Eggplant Parmesan. (Photo: Business Wire)

“While seasonal menus can be an opportunity to provide guests with innovative and fresh takes on classic dishes, we know that many of us are craving the comfort that can only come from the familiar. With this in mind, and after listening to the overwhelming demands of our incredible guests, we are thrilled to be able to bring back three of our most requested dishes for a limited time,” said Holly Wagstaff-Bellomo, Chief Marketing Officer at Dividend Restaurant Group. “Whether you are looking to enjoy a comforting classic like Toasted Ravioli, crowd pleasing Shrimp Scampi or the cheesy goodness of Eggplant Parmesan, our latest menu additions are sure to delight our most loyal customers and newest fans alike.”

Macaroni Grill’s menu of returning the Italian Classics can be enjoyed at restaurant locations nationwide now through May 31 and includes:

Toasted Ravioli – Ricotta-filled toasted raviolis, served with a side of marinara dipping sauce.

– Ricotta-filled toasted raviolis, served with a side of marinara dipping sauce. Shrimp Scampi – Jumbo shrimp, lemon and rosemary butter, perfectly paired with white wine, garlic, fresh tomato and capellini.

– Jumbo shrimp, lemon and rosemary butter, perfectly paired with white wine, garlic, fresh tomato and capellini. Eggplant Parmesan – Hand-breaded Milanese-style eggplant that is topped with imported pomodorina sauce, capellini pasta and mozzarella.

For more information on Romano’s Macaroni Grill, its menu of returning Italian Classics, to order takeout and delivery, or to find your nearest location, please visit www.macaronigrill.com or check us out on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Romano’s Macaroni Grill ®

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is an Italian restaurant brand founded in 1988. Inspired by Italian country cuisine, Macaroni Grill believes in an open kitchen that allows guests to see its ingredients and preparation techniques that blend Italian traditions with progressive culinary inspiration in a polished casual atmosphere. Named the No. 1 Italian Restaurant Chain in America by a Nation’s Restaurant News consumer survey , Macaroni Grill has 37 company-owned locations in 14 states, plus 7 franchise locations in the U.S. and across the globe.

About Dividend Restaurant Group

Dividend Restaurant Group (DRG) was built on the core belief that the foundation of a company is defined by the character of the team, the versatility of its systems and the discipline of its actions. DRG is a guest first and team focused organization that has a successful track record of revitalizing iconic brands and driving value for all stakeholders. Housed in Denver, DRG brings together some of the country’s best-known brands, leveraging an industry-leading platform with a clear vision for continued growth. Its driving mantra is “we pay ‘dividends’ to every stakeholder of our business; our guests, our team members, our vendors and our financial partners, all in different but meaningful ways.”

